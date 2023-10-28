  A message from the Johnson County Library  - Sponsored posts

Your Community: From history to horror, Gardner information specialist groups Library collection into themed online lists

Since starting with a Halloween series in October 2019, Matt Imrie has compiled nearly 800 lists around topics as diverse as Kansas history and “The Rocky Horror Show.”

To-do lists keep us on task and grocery lists ensure we come home with everything we intended to buy. But prioritization is much more daunting when it comes to the Johnson County Library’s vast collection. Enter Matt Imrie.

A native of South Africa who found his way to our region by marrying a woman from Paola, Kansas, Imrie’s official Library role is as a youth services information specialist in Gardner.

But his unofficial title is that of the Library’s king of lists, serving patrons by grouping books, music, and movies around many themes. His lists appear on bibliocommons, the third-party platform the Library uses for its electronic catalog.