  Staff Report  - 2023 Elections

Shawnee Mission school board candidates on the issues: Mental health

Shawnee Mission CAA sign

File photo.

Earlier this summer, the Post asked our readers what issues you wanted to hear candidates running for Shawnee Mission Board of Education to address leading up to the Nov. 7 election.

Based on that feedback, we developed a five-item questionnaire centering the issues most important to Shawnee Mission district patrons.

Each day this week, we’ll publish the candidates’ responses to one question.