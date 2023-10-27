Each day this week, we’ll publish the candidates’ responses to one question. (Note: We only asked for responses from candidates in contested races.)

Earlier this summer, the Post asked our readers what issues you wanted to hear candidates running for Shawnee Mayor and City Council to address leading up to the Nov. 7 election.

Today, we’re publishing candidates’ responses to the final question:

For the past decade, Shawnee has offered entrepreneurial and economic development, or SEED, grants to help encourage the expansion of local businesses and other ventures in certain areas of the city, including downtown and around the Mid-America Sports Complex. Do you support the city’s SEED funding program? If so, how would you like to see the city continue to use SEED funds to spur growth and development in the future? If not, what would you want to see the city spend the funds on instead?

Below are the answers the Post received from candidates on this issue:

Mayor

Mike Kemmling

SEED funds are collected from Waste Management as part of the impact fee that they pay to the city to operate the landfill here. The money is not collected from taxpayers, but it can be used for any expense that the city choses. This could include, offsetting part of the revenue needs from property tax.

Rather than handing these funds out to a for-profit businesses, I’d rather see it go to our infrastructure needs. There are many areas in the city that still need curbs, gutters and sidewalks. This money could get us one step closer to meeting those needs.

Mickey Sandifer

I do believe in SEED funding for projects that are unique and add to the betterment of the city and residents. The Aztec Theater and McLain’s are perfect examples.

For those concerned about their tax dollars funding these projects, that is not the case. Shawnee receives $3 million a year in impact fees from Waste Management. One half is used for roads and the other half for economic development only.

These businesses and others receiving money from the economic development fund bring tax revenue into our city and we all benefit from these dollars. I personally love seeing how downtown Shawnee has come alive with activity.

City Council Ward 1

Tammy Thomas (incumbent)

I support the use of SEED grants. However, it is not appropriate for the council to dictate who is most deserving of those funds. Since serving on the council, there is a noticeable preference to certain builders coming back multiple times to request those funds repeatedly – and this must stop.

Instead of narrowing our allocation to new developments alone, we need to be addressing preexisting needs within our community first. Some of our longest-standing neighborhoods have been denied necessities as simple as sidewalks and curbs, while builders are handed an open checkbook time and time again.

Sierra Whitted

Yes, I support the SEED funding program. It has already been used to bring in a large number of high-quality businesses, like McLain’s and Drastic Measures, that have added to Shawnee’s hometown charm.

I would like to continue to take advantage of the SEED fund program to bring in additional high-quality, unique, and/or family friendly businesses that not only provide for our residents but are an attraction to others. Those businesses bring in visitors which increases our revenue. In this way, the SEED funds are an investment not just into the businesses but our community. I look forward to working with our Chamber and Economic Development Council to bring in more variety and keep Shawnee thriving.

City Council Ward 2

Eric Jenkins (incumbent)

I have been very supportive of SEED funding as a mechanism to bring desirable new business development to Shawnee. I have been a strong promoter of creating a vibrant and socially interactive downtown. I feel we have made tremendous progress in meeting that goal and providing a hometown place for our residents to enjoy. There are multiple exciting projects (restaurants) which are already approved but not yet constructed downtown. They will be coming in the near future.

I felt it especially important to get something positive out of the $34 million spent on upgrading Nieman Road. Many people are unaware that SEED funds come from the annual impact fee that Shawnee has assessed on Waste Management. Half of that impact fee (approximately $1.5 million) goes to funding economic development. That pays for the Economic Development team staff, office space, etc., and some of it for SEED grants.

These funds should be used wisely. These funds are not to be passed out to just anyone seeking city support. The funds should go only to those projects like the Aztec Theater, McLaine’s Market and District Pour House. These are projects that have wide citizen support. They maintain our hometown feel while creating an economic engine to generate property and sales taxes for our community. I favor continuance of the judicious use of SEED funds to promote developments that answer the requests of our citizens.

Jeanie Murphy

I strongly support the use of SEED grants for appropriate projects throughout the city.

SEED grants are funded by the Deffenbaugh impact fee approved in 2012. A portion of the fee can only be used for Shawnee redevelopment. The original intent of the grants was to provide temporary assistance with rental payments for new businesses in Shawnee. The city council approved a revision in 2019 to provide funds for renovation of Downtown Shawnee and the Nieman corridor.

SEED funds do NOT come from taxpayers. They cannot be used for general operating expenses. They are a windfall intended to improve the city. We should use that money to encourage redevelopment wherever it’s deemed appropriate.

Grant recipients must meet specified conditions to gain the benefit. They must hire Shawnee residents, pay wages above the Johnson County average, use local vendors wherever possible and maintain charitable contributions to local organizations.

Only businesses with proven track records are eligible to receive the grants. Grants have been used to restore the Aztec Theater, the OK garage – now McClain’s bakery — and the bank building that is now District.Pour House.

Both the city and recipients benefit from SEED grants. They are NOT “corporate welfare.” They do NOT intrude on the free market by “picking winners and losers”, as current city officials claim. Those arguments rely completely on ideology.

For the good of Shawnee, we must not allow ideology to interfere with enhancing and investing in our city’s renovation.

City Council Ward 4

Laurel Burchfield

I do support the use of SEED grants for our local businesses who invest in our community and bring jobs for our residents. These funds come from the Impact Fee paid to our city for use of the landfill, and not from resident property taxes or sales taxes. This resource is a tool that our city can use to intentionally invest in the businesses that our city wants and needs, rather than allowing businesses like another car wash or liquor store to be built just because they fit our zoning rules.

I’d like to see Shawnee continue to use SEED grants wisely by supporting diverse businesses, not just in our downtown and thriving areas, but in commercial areas that haven’t seen recent investments. Shawnee residents have been asking for businesses that increase our tax base, bring new dining and retail opportunities and make our city a destination for the metro area.

SEED grants are our best tool to meet this demand and to invest in not just in our city but in our residents and the businesses owners who in turn invest in us. If we are to revisit the SEED program, rather than try to divert funds from this beneficial tool, I’d like to see us review how we can expand into nontraditional uses, such as child care facilities, that could address an unmet need for our families.

Megan Warner

We should fully support free-market enterprise that supports all our Shawnee businesses. For the most part, I would be against incentives for development. In a free market, if demand is present, development will occur.

SEED grants are funded by the impact fee from Waste Management. These funds could go toward anything in our city. I would like to see this money go towards updating our infrastructure, including adding sidewalks and curbs to some streets in Shawnee that do not have them. It makes no sense for the city to choose which developments they will help fund, so developers can make more money and transfer some of their risk to the city. Taxpayers should not be paying for private enterprise and taking on that risk.