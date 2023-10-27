Prairie Village City Council candidates on the issues: Community center

Earlier this summer, the Post asked our readers what issues you wanted to hear candidates running for Prairie Village City Council to address leading up to the Nov. 7 election.

Today, we’re publishing candidates’ responses to the final question:

The city is moving forward with exploring the idea for a new city-run community center on the site of the aging Paul Henson YMCA near 79th and Mission. Exact cost estimates and specific plan designs remain up in the air at this point. Do you support the idea of a new city-run community center? Why or why not?

Below are the answers the Post received from candidates on this issue:

Ward 2

Inga Selders (incumbent)

Personally, I am not in favor of moving forward with the YMCA to build a community center. For at least the past two decades the YMCA has demonstrated that the Paul Henson facility was not worth significantly updating or reinvesting in. If it were, they would have done so already.

When the council voted to move forward with the survey, I voted against it. Along with my views on partnering with the YMCA, I also felt that there were other amenities that are important for a modern and robust community center that were missing. For example, amenities such as an industrial grade kitchen and a furnished makerspace for patrons to use would capture a larger segment of our residents. The vision has always been very much aligned with the services and amenities that the YMCA currently provides.

I also think there are ways to incorporate some of these amenities into a new city hall build, with opportunities to expand upon that site in the future, without needing to build a separate community center.

With that, after the results of the survey came in, it was clear that a majority of the respondents did in fact support a community center. Because of this, I voted in favor of the feasibility study.

Moving forward, I think it is imperative that this measure is put on the ballot for a public vote instead of being determined by the council.

Edward Boersma (write-in)

I do not support a city-run community center. Tax payer money should be used to focus on core city expenses. The city of Prairie Village should not be in the business of running or investing in community centers (competing against private facilities).

If the YMCA believes there is a need for a Y in Prairie Village, then the YMCA should move forward with a plan and a capital campaign to upgrade the existing facility or build a new one.

Ward 3

Bonnie Limbird (incumbent)

I think the city should explore all avenues to fill the void that will be left when the Paul Henson Y closes. Our community will have lost an important amenity that many of our senior citizens, young families and those in between rely upon. Not everyone can afford membership in a private health club or a country club, and the services that the Y provides are far above and beyond what either of those types of clubs provide. We need to make sure Prairie Village residents who use those services now can use them into the future.

The city is currently pursuing an opportunity to partner with the Y, but it will be a multi-step process with off ramps available at each step. Nothing has been decided at this point, and residents will have a final say on if this project becomes a reality including a ballot measure if/when the time comes.

Lori Sharp

First, the city council is not proposing a “city-run” community center. It is proposing a “YMCA-run” community center. The current Paul Henson Y has not been well maintained for decades. The existing Y policies and staff have run the local YMCA into the ground. Why should the residents of Prairie Village foot the bill for 30 years and $40 million by raising our property and/or sales taxes to support a private, nonprofit organization? I would be more in favor of a city-run community center.

Second, this is a huge investment — the biggest in PV history. It has been looked at for many years by numerous councils. In fact, when Laura Wassmer was mayor, the possibility of the Y/Civic Center was explored twice and rejected both times due to the expense and concerns with a Y-run civic center. At a price tag of $40-plus million this deserves serious study, significant public input and a public vote.

Two recent polls have been taken. The first one interpreted by the city council suggests the community center has some public support (though I think that interpretation of the poll is suspect, as were the leading questions). The second poll done by the Sentinel suggests a Community Center would be dead on arrival. At the very least, the public should vote on this.

To do so, “real and accurate numbers” must be provided, not ranges with numerous options. What is actually intended to be built? If passed, Prairie Village will be financially responsible for this facility for generations to come. Historically, community centers are annual money losers. This means more taxes to finance the operating shortfall. Taking out more bonds puts our bond rating at risk. This leaves citizens with paying higher taxes and interest rates (and the interest rates are extremely high right now). Increased taxes to pay for this project just leaves homeowners paying more at a time when some of Prairie Village wants housing to be less expensive, not more. This is a serious decision for our residents, and they should have ALL the facts and be able to vote.

Ward 4

Tyler Agniel

There are many questions that remain unanswered:

How much will it cost?

How will it be paid for?

How will it impact the city’s bond rating and future borrowing capacity?

What features and amenities will it provide?

How much will it cost residents?

Once more information becomes available — considering the scope of the project and the effect it will have on generations to come — I believe the residents of Prairie Village deserve the right to vote.

Piper Reimer (incumbent)

Though to this point, I have supported consideration of a Prairie Village community center which might possibly include a partnership with the YMCA, I remain very concerned that there is not enough support from the residents to pursue this.

There are good reasons to consider a project like this, including the city gaining control of the land the YMCA currently sits on, the potential benefit of a community center to the residents and the knowledge that the Johnson County Library will be considering a new location for the Corinth branch.

However, given the financial impact to the residents, I would only be able to support a Prairie Village community center if the residents were able to vote on it and voted in support of it.

Ward 5

Ciara Chaney

After talking with young families — and being a young mother. myself — there are some practical benefits that come from co-locating a library with a community center, next to a park, pool and community garden. This is the type of atmosphere that will elevate community interaction that we need more of, not less.

This is the practical experience I bring to the table with my HR background. There is some intrinsic value that goes beyond how much a center would cost monetarily. A community center is a potential way to bring our community together.

However, this is going to be an important investment for our community, which is why I would only support this center if it was going to a vote. We need a detailed understanding of what this center would cost, include and not include, so people can make an informed choice of what they would get from this community amenity.

Nick Reddell

I think the council should gather all of the information for what it would cost to build something like this.

These facts should be mailed to the residents and let them vote. There are so many expenses that come with building and running something like a community center.

I would want voters to know exactly what costs and burdens are associated with a project like this before voting on it at the polls.

Ward 6

Ian Graves (incumbent)

You should open the door when opportunity knocks if only to know what the opportunity is.

The community center and library concept is being considered because the YMCA is trying to determine if it will remain in Prairie Village. The Y has been a staple in the community for a long time. It also owns a substantial piece of land that abuts the civic campus and Harmon Park. It’s a prime location for enhanced public investment, including a community center and a library. It’s essential to consider this opportunity carefully. If the Y leaves and sells this land to another party, the city would pass on a generational chance to acquire an important piece of land and potentially revitalize public spaces with a new library branch and community center. Whatever decision we make, we should do so with intention.

Two surveys over the past four years have indicated a strong willingness in the community to consider this idea. The surveys aren’t enough to be the deciding factor, though. We need a comprehensive site plan, cost and programming data, and then give the decision to the residents to vote on any associated new taxes to support the project.

I have chaired the Community Center Committee and fully support efforts to develop a site plan with our partners at the YMCA and the Johnson County Library. As I see it, the goal is to make the best proposal possible that meets community needs and desires for these facilities within an acceptable cost and then submit this proposal to the ballot.

I would vote to support such a ballot measure myself, but everyone should cast their votes when the time comes.

Kelly Wyer

I want for the people to be able to vote on changes or additions to the city that will be of major impact to them and their households. A new civic center is one such example. The city is ramping up to spend a lot of our tax dollars while the people are struggling to make ends meet.

The Prairie Village YMCA building is falling apart. I have heard from members that there are signs up prohibiting pictures and video of the bad conditions. Additionally, the YMCA has not been able to properly staff the elementary school’s Y-Care program which offers after school care for full-time working parents during the school year.

How will they do with a huge, new civic center? The people need a lot more information about how much a civic center will cost and the strain it will have on our resources. We need a lot more transparency.