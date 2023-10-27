Overland Park is changing how it pays city employees. Here’s how.

With the city manager shifting city employee pay into a new compensation structure, the old system was obsolete and no longer needed. The committee’s recommendation to get it off the books would make it official.

Last week, the Overland Park City Council Finance, Administration and Economic Development Committee voted 6-0 to recommend the city council rescind a 2002 resolution that formalized the old compensation system.

Overland Park is taking more steps to update its city employee salary structure and get rid of its old system.

What’s happening with city staff salaries?

Earlier this year, Overland Park City Manager Lori Curtis Luther started changing the compensation structure for city staff, moving away from an old system that grouped people together for raises by rank level.

For example, Deputy City Manager Kristy Stallings said the pay for all administrator positions was grouped under one formula, regardless of department or job responsibilities.

Under the new system, Stallings told the committee last Wednesday that staff salaries are focused more on individual positions and take more market considerations. She said this will allow the city to be more flexible in its pay structure and “more lasered” in its approach to raises.

“We believe that it’s going to give us the flexibility so that when one position has market forces that mean we need to make adjustments, we can do that without affecting [other positions],” Stallings said.

The vast majority of city employees report to Curtis Luther, and she decides staff compensation.

City employees saw their salaries increase in 2023, first in the summer with a base wage increase under the old compensation system, and again in September when the new compensation plan took effect, coupled with market rate adjustments.

Committee members clash over city staff salaries, new hiring

Councilmember Jeff Cox voted with the rest of the committee to recommend the city council rescind the old compensation resolution and supported the city moving to a more “private sector approach” to compensation. However, he had objections to what he sees as the city’s overspending on personnel costs.

Cox said the city lacked “self-imposed … fiscal discipline,” sending through so many staff raises in the same year the city manager added positions to the staff, including some assistant city manager positions.

Councilmember Fred Spears pushed back, asking for specific examples of employees Cox thinks are overpaid. He called Cox’s accusation “baseless” without specifics.

“We had increases in positions that we didn’t need, that we didn’t have discipline around,” Cox said. “We gave big increases in pay in terms of percentage increases, and we added a bunch of people that were senior level people. We just spent and spent with no discipline at all.”

Spears again pushed back, urging Cox to come up with specific concerns. Cox countered that the city council isn’t supposed to be “getting into negotiating every individual person’s wages.”

“I’m not going to do that and I shouldn’t do that,” Cox said. “But I can say we should be limiting the amount of increase. … We had no discipline anywhere in spending around labor.”

After some more back and forth between Spears and Cox, Committee Chair Tom Carignan jumped in, saying that the discussion at hand was about rescinding the resolution.

Overland Park poised to raise municipal judge pay

The finance committee last week also unanimously voted through changes to the municipal judge compensation structure.

Previously, the judges’ pay was tied to the former salary system, which means it doesn’t fit with the new compensation plan the city uses.

Earlier this year, judges’ pay was raised 3.5%, like every other city employee. However, the judges’ pay was untouched by the market adjustments the city manager gave system-wide.

Now, city staff recommend the city council raise the judges’ salaries an additional 2%. That would bring the preceding judge pay to $150,000 and the municipal court judge pay to just shy of $143,000.

Like the city manager, the municipal court judge and the presiding judge report directly to the city council, which means the city council decides their pay. Every other city employee reports to the city manager.

Next steps:

Rescinding the resolution and the changes to municipal court judge pay go to the Overland Park City Council for formal approval.

The city council meets next on Nov. 6.

