  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Overland Park

Overland Park is changing how it pays city employees. Here’s how.

Overland Park City Hall

Overland Park is modernizing its city staff pay structure. Above, Overland Park City Hall. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Overland Park is taking more steps to update its city employee salary structure and get rid of its old system.

Last week, the Overland Park City Council Finance, Administration and Economic Development Committee voted 6-0 to recommend the city council rescind a 2002 resolution that formalized the old compensation system.

With the city manager shifting city employee pay into a new compensation structure, the old system was obsolete and no longer needed. The committee’s recommendation to get it off the books would make it official.

