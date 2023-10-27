  Staff Report  - 2023 Elections

Overland Park City Council candidates on the issues: Comprehensive plan

Earlier this summer, the Post asked our readers what issues you wanted to hear candidates running for Overland Park City Council to address leading up to the Nov. 7 election.

Based on that feedback, we developed a five-item questionnaire centering the issues most important to Overland Park residents.

Each day this week, we’ll publish the candidates’ responses to one question.