Earlier this summer, the Post asked our readers what issues you wanted to hear candidates running for Overland Park City Council to address leading up to the Nov. 7 election.

Today, we’re publishing candidates’ responses to the final question:

The city is undergoing a major review of its comprehensive plan for the first time in 40 years. Overland Park has seen tremendous growth and change over the past four decades, and many parts of the present-day city — especially south of I-435 — are not taken into consideration at all by the existing plan. At the same time, tensions remain over development in the city, with some residents critical of the city’s use of tax incentives and other breaks given to developers. How do you want to see a revised comprehensive plan envision the future of a changing Overland Park? What aspects of the city’s future should be prioritized?

Below are the answers the Post received from candidates on this issue:

Ward 1

Holly Grummert (incumbent)

I hope the comprehensive plan better positions us for the future. In order for our city to continue to thrive, we need a comprehensive plan that prioritizes creating a greater variety of high-quality housing options that are affordable.

I’ve talked to countless longtime residents that worry their children and grandchildren will move elsewhere because of the lack of housing that appeals to and is affordable to young people. Creating a greater mix of housing options will help future generations stay in the city they grew up in and allow longtime residents to remain in the community they love.

I also hope the comprehensive plan reflects the type of city that our children will want to live in. That includes making Overland Park more walkable and bikeable and provides adequate options for public transportation.

Carol Merritt

Did not provide the Post with a response.

Ward 2

Jameia Haines

Revising the outdated comprehensive plan is an important step in adapting to the changing landscape of our future. Sustainable growth needs to be considered in many facets of this process. As a member of the Board of Zoning Appeals, I have seen the effects that outdated zoning can have on our residents.

My work on the FrameworkOP Housing Choices Advisory Team has been a good opportunity to participate in this community-driven process and learn how we can make necessary changes to plan for the future of our city. Prioritizing land use, affordable housing, community services and environmental issues are important steps in moving away from the outdated traditional model.

Future growth management should be done in a manner that maintains the highest level of quality synonymous with Overland Park while reflecting our community’s priorities and values.

To ensure that our plan supports the goals of everyone in our community, I encourage residents to get involved and help frame the future of our city.

Drew Mitrisin

As someone who works professionally on infrastructure planning, I was excited to participate in the long-overdue comprehensive plan update here in Overland Park. The updated comprehensive plan is an important decision-making guide for how to evaluate land use decisions, improve infrastructure efficiency and promote quality of life for our residents.

Over the past decade, the city has seen 13% growth, which outpaces the county and is double that of the region. By 2050, the Mid-America Regional Council projects OP will have at least 65,000 more residents. Today, our city has impressive health outcomes and low environmental burdens, which are described in the comprehensive plan data report. The only areas where we rank unfavorably to 900 other US cities are walkability and access to healthy foods (grocery stores within .5 miles). Those two areas should be prioritized in the comprehensive plan update.

Additionally, there are several neighborhoods in Ward 2 that are 90th percentile nationally in population under the age of 5. The comprehensive plan data report did not analyze child care access and affordability, which I know firsthand is an extreme burden for young families and also the grandparents they oftentimes turn to for help. Adding a young parent’s voice to the council is critical so that we don’t overlook the needs of this important demographic.

On the topic of incentives, in the Shawnee Mission Post forum, my opponent and I agreed that there are appropriate uses for incentives. However, I am the only candidate in this race who has clearly laid out their expectations for developments seeking incentives. For projects seeking incentives, I want to see projects that enhance our city’s sustainability goals and provide significant public benefit. It is surprising that my opponent, who is a real estate lawyer, has not provided any clarity up to this point on how she will evaluate incentive requests.

I want to see Overland Park continue to be the economic engine of Johnson County and of our state. And I believe voters in Ward 2 share that goal.

Ward 3

Richard Borlaza

I would like to see a revised comprehensive plan that prioritizes solutions to addressing issues regarding housing, infrastructure and climate change. I sympathize with our residents and the tension they feel over certain developments, especially when tax incentives are given without regard for affordable housing.

Knocking on doors, I’ve heard from several residents who shared their concern for the Brookridge development and how it received tax incentives. They also expressed their concern for the increase in traffic next to the development. This could have easily been a site for affordable “missing middle” housing, which would have been a better investment for our residents’ tax dollars. That would also be a gentler way for that area to grow and work despite our current infrastructure.

I’ve mentioned this before, but if new developments are not solving an issue concerning affordable housing, improving our infrastructure or fighting climate change, then I think our residents can agree it’s not worth their tax dollars.

Tom Carignan (incumbent)

The current update to the city’s comprehensive plan, known as Framework OP, is currently in process. This update is an important opportunity for robust community engagement, bringing diverse perspectives and opinions together. My hope is through this engagement and collaboration we can come to general consensus on the future of our city.

In the coming years, the opportunities created by greenfield space and corporate office and headquarters buildings give way to more infill, redevelopment and possible re-imagining or reuse of existing office real estate. If public-private partnerships are used, I would expect potential partnerships be for the long term, strategic benefit of the city and residents. Through collaboration, planning and public engagement, I believe we can maintain our strong neighborhoods and the balance between commercial and residential residents.

Ward 5

Faris Farassati, PhD, PharmD, (incumbent)

In the last six years, I have worked with over 13 neighborhoods threatened by overdevelopment — from gigantic apartments to misfit storage units. Residents from all walks of life asked me to help preserve their quality of life. I also agree with residents who are concerned about massive TAX GIVEAWAYS and voted “NO” against them other than one blight removal project in north Overland Park (Over $700 million of your taxes given away in the last decade has diminished Overland Park’s finances creating $400 million in arrears in public works and the need to constantly raise taxes collected from homeowners).

What needs to be done:

Revise the comprehensive plan based on data and REAL representation from OP residents. Include of ALL voices, not a mayor’s hand-picked group. An example of leading the public versus listening to the public was the Infrastructure Advisory Group, where independent voices were alienated and recommendations made did not match constituent’s priorities. We don’t need a “show of democracy”, we need actual democracy!

Changes in the comprehensive plan, to this date, seem to be nothing but a fancy title for bringing “high density” and “overdevelopment” to south Overland Park, including Ward 5, which I represent. Let me be clear: the majority of OP, including Ward 5, DO NOT WANT high density apartments or RENTAL UNITS in their backyards. My vote on any plans allowing such will be NO!

The priority of the city should be reasonable, appropriately-sized developments. I will continue to push against over-development and tax giveaways.

Inas Younis

I have been involved in the city’s comprehensive plan process, not just in my capacity as an advisory board member in the housing choices committee, but also as a resident who has been a part of the ongoing discussion. I have always maintained that there are certain characteristics of our city that cannot be captured through data points and sterile clinical analysis.

Overland Park has a spirit and a charm that is hard to isolate but is something that we all intuitively understand and care about. When it comes to our overall vision statement, my frame of reference will always be ‘”family friendly.” We are consistently rated one of the best places in America to live and raise a family. I want to see this designation codified in our comprehensive plan by prioritizing public safety, the aesthetic beauty of our parks and green spaces as well as diversifying our housing stock so young families will want to move here and our seniors can downsize without needing to move out of the community they have grown to love.

I hope that we can agree to adhere to certain architectural standards to ensure that our city does not become a place we no longer recognize. I would like to see our growth correspond with our ability to absorb it, both practically in terms of traffic studies and other standardized measures but also psychologically. Change should not be disruptive but welcome, and growth should yield positive psychological outcomes, not frustrations. I love Overland Park.

Ward 6

Chris Newlin

The comprehensive plan for Overland Park plays a pivotal role in shaping the city’s future amid substantial growth and transformation over the past four decades. To envision a more robust and sustainable future, several key aspects should be prioritized.

Inclusivity in development is paramount. The lack of updates for 40 years has left newer areas, especially south Overland Park, without proper envisioning. A revised plan must address this disparity and ensure that all parts of the city benefit from balanced growth and improved infrastructure.

Sustainability is critical. Adopting sustainable development practices, such as preserving green spaces and encouraging eco-friendly transportation, will mitigate the environmental impact of urbanization.

Community engagement is vital in navigating tensions over development and tax incentives. Open and transparent dialogue with residents is essential to understand their concerns and aspirations.

Economic diversity is key to a thriving city. Overland Park should encourage a diverse economy that supports both small businesses and larger corporations, reducing dependence on tax incentives.

Investing in education and innovation is essential for staying competitive. Supporting educational institutions and fostering technology hubs can attract a skilled workforce and drive economic growth.

Lastly, enhancing the quality of life for residents is essential. This includes bolstering cultural and recreational offerings, supporting the arts, music and family-oriented activities.

In conclusion, a comprehensive plan that prioritizes inclusive development, sustainability, community engagement, economic diversity, education, innovation and quality of life will pave the way for a prosperous and harmonious future for Overland Park as it continues to evolve and flourish.

Scott Hamblin (incumbent)

Did not provide the Post with a response.