Merriam City Council candidates on the issues: 5701 Merriam Dr. site

Each day this week, we’ll publish the candidates’ responses to one question. In Merriam, there is only one contested council race this year, and we asked for responses from candidates in just this race.

Based on that feedback, we developed a five-item questionnaire centering the issues most important to Merriam residents.

Earlier this summer, the Post asked our readers what issues you wanted to hear candidates running for Merriam City Council to address leading up to the Nov. 7 election.

Today, we’re publishing candidates’ responses to the final question:

Earlier this year, Merriam relaunched its efforts to reimagine the site of the former Irene B. French Community Center on Merriam Drive. A special task force is looking at a possible amphitheater concept for the now-open green space there, and work on some future project could begin as soon as next year. What are your hopes for the 5701 Merriam Drive site?

Below are the answers the Post received from candidates on this issue:

Ward 2

Rose Gerringer

The 5701 Committee was originally formed to determine the future of the Irene B. French Community Center. Once the decision was made to build the new $30 million Merriam Community Center, a new issue of what to do with the old center was created. The city council chose to clear the site of the original building due to maintenance costs and safety concerns. During the demolition, some of the stone exterior was salvaged and stored to use in future construction on the site.

The committee was re-launched earlier this year with some of the former members. An application process with interviews was used to add additional members. I was one of many applicants that was not selected to be part of the committee. My hope is that the remaining committee members represent a diversity of interests and ideas to build on this historic site. (Two have recently resigned.)

Depending on the Turkey Creek improvements by the U. S. Army Corp of Engineers expected to take place in the coming years, this site has the possibility of creating a multi-generational recreation and cultural hub for our community. I hope future development will honor our past with a view toward Merriam’s exciting future.

Whitney Yadrich (incumbent)

The open space at 5701 Merriam Dr. is an exciting blank canvas.

Currently, a public committee is developing a recommendation for the future of that open land. I have heard a long list of diverse ideas from residents, business owners and Merriam visitors.

Ultimately, I hope we end up with a catalyst for additional economic growth in downtown Merriam, and I look forward to hearing the 5701 Committee’s recommendation.