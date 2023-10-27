  Staff Report  - 2023 Elections

Merriam City Council candidates on the issues: 5701 Merriam Dr. site

The former Irene B. French Community Center at 5701 Merriam Dr. before it was demolished. File photo.

Earlier this summer, the Post asked our readers what issues you wanted to hear candidates running for Merriam City Council to address leading up to the Nov. 7 election.

Based on that feedback, we developed a five-item questionnaire centering the issues most important to Merriam residents.

Each day this week, we’ll publish the candidates’ responses to one question. In Merriam, there is only one contested council race this year, and we asked for responses from candidates in just this race.