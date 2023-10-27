  Staff Report  - 2023 Elections

Lenexa Mayor and City Council candidates on the issues: Comprehensive plan

The Mize Hill villas development is at the corner of Prairie Star Parkway and Shady Bend Road in west Lenexa. The project, currently getting underway, is part of a greater mixed-use development that Lenexa considers an example of missing middle housing.

The Mize Hill villas development at the corner of Prairie Star Parkway and Clare Road in west Lenexa. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Earlier this summer, the Post asked our readers what issues you wanted to hear candidates running for Lenexa Mayor and City Council to address leading up to the Nov. 7 election.

Based on that feedback, we developed a five-item questionnaire centering the issues most important to Lenexa residents.

Each day this week, we’ll publish the candidates’ responses to one question.