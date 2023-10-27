Lenexa Mayor and City Council candidates on the issues: Comprehensive plan

Earlier this summer, the Post asked our readers what issues you wanted to hear candidates running for Lenexa Mayor and City Council to address leading up to the Nov. 7 election.

Today, we’re publishing candidates’ responses to the following question:

As Lenexa continues to grow and change the city has been looking to revise its comprehensive plan, particularly its land use map, which governs how the city’s land can be zoned for residential, commercial and industrial purposes. What do you think should be the priorities for the city’s revised comprehensive plan? What types of development projects do you want to see and why?

Below are the answers the Post received from candidates on this issue:

Mayor

Joe Karlin

I agree with the opinion that most Lenexans express to me: undeveloped parts of Lenexa should mimic existing portions, meaning an emphasis on single-family homes in neighborhoods. As noted previously, these developments should have portions dedicated to a variety of owned (not rented) housing solutions along a broad spectrum of costs, with density incorporated to help drive down the costs of home ownership.

One thing that is not on my list for undeveloped portions of Lenexa is apartments. I believe we are nearing saturation with apartments in Lenexa. Nearly all areas that are appropriate for apartments have been developed or are approved for development. Accordingly, I would not be in favor of significantly more apartments in Lenexa.

The comprehensive plan should include business park and related development around the K-7 and K-10 area. This area will be popular for vendors and other companies supporting the Panasonic battery plan in DeSoto. Historically, the business areas of Lenexa (in the southeast portion of the city) have provided approximately half of the property tax that the city collects. That means the amazing services we enjoy are funded in large part by those businesses and not by residents. I believe investment and development in this area can continue to provide significant tax revenue for Lenexa for decades to come.

Julie Sayers

I was appointed by the mayor to serve on the Steering Committee for the Comprehensive Plan update due to my professional background in design and construction and my understanding of how adjacencies within the built environment can impact the lives of residents. Through that process, our consultant has helped us confirm that our residents’ top priorities are the quality character of our neighborhoods and maintaining a high ratio of parks and open space. With that in mind, we need to be smart with development that provides diversity in housing types, opportunities for new businesses and services that support the people that live and work in Lenexa and a strong continuation of our parks and trails strategy that our residents value so much.

In addition, we always have to point our compass toward our Vision 2040 Plan and making sure that the comprehensive plan and future land use maps support the priorities of “Healthy People, Inviting Places, Vibrant Neighborhoods, Integrated Infrastructure & Transportation and a Thriving Economy.”

City Council Ward 1

Courtney Eiterich (incumbent)

It is vital to revisit the comprehensive plan as the city continues to grow and trends change. I am excited to see the finished product so that we can show developers exactly what Lenexa wants its city to become. This plan will shape the total buildout population as well as the amenities to support those residents.

I want to see a diverse housing stock which includes affordable price points to meet all different needs. These neighborhoods should have parks and amenities within a 10-minute walk. We also need to create space for business opportunities that will drive jobs and supplemental business.

I am excited for what is coming to Lenexa and starting with a clear vision and plan is the right way to approach our growth.

Bethany Griffith

I agree wholeheartedly with the vision statement of the comprehensive plan update. Everyone wants Lenexa to be a vibrant community with deep roots and an engaged public. The tension to manage is how to go from ideas and vision to reality. The plan is just that: a plan, a guiding principle to help everyone know what the end goal is.

There are going to be a thousand conversations with citizens, professional staff, councilmembers, property developers, the Board of County Commissioners and the state as we move into the practical stages of development. The parts of those conversations that are the most important to me: housing density, so that there is a plan for middle housing; green space — both watershed and environmental impact as well as parks and trails; maintenance and provision of city amenities; and public safety.

City Council Ward 2

Jermaine Jamison

I feel the priorities for Lenexa’s revised comprehensive plan should be based on the city’s specific needs, goals and values. A successful comprehensive plan should balance the community’s needs, environment and economic development, while fostering inclusion and sustainability.

While Lenexa has a strong economy, it is essential to continue investing in economic development to create jobs and attract new businesses.

The cost of housing in Lenexa has been rising in recent years, making it difficult for some residents to downsize and remain in Lenexa or for young first-time homebuyers to have affordable options in Lenexa. The comprehensive plan should address this issue by promoting the development of more affordable housing options.

Land use and development: The plan should guide Lenexa’s future growth, land use and development sustainably and equitably.

The comprehensive plan should include mechanisms for regular review and evaluation of the plan to ensure it remains relevant and practical.

As for future development projects I want to see in Lenexa: I want to see development that aligns with the needs and growth of our city in a fiscally responsible way.

Mark Charlton

Lenexa offers a great mix or balance of residences, businesses and industries. I’ll support single-family developments further in the western areas of Lenexa. As well, I’ll support community and regional commercial developments out west to provide the necessary services for those areas. But with the confluence of transportation at the intersection of K-10 and K-7 highways, this location offers great access for surrounding communities, access to visit a regional commercial development to bring in tax dollars from surrounding areas. This is a great opportunity in Lenexa to bring businesses and retail services to the western portions of the city along with providing the necessary services of our citizens in that portion of the city.

City Council Ward 3

Dan Roh (incumbent)

The comprehensive plan/land use is a critical planning tool for the city, developers and Lenexa residents to help visualize what the city could be as it moves forward over the next five, ten or twenty years. During this timeframe, we will basically build out of the city.

Missing housing options, commercial and light manufacturing or distribution facilities, retail and office space all need to be examined as the plan is finalized.

This effort is gathering input from citizens and local developers, as well as researching ideas and concepts from other cities and regions across the country.

There are a number of relatively new environmental changes to consider that will impact the comprehensive plan, e.g. internet shopping and its impact on traditional retail and the surge in working from home versus the traditional office environments.

The outcome of this work needs to establish a framework, but at the same time be flexible enough to adapt to the unknown … who would have predicted a few years ago how many of us would be working from home?

Chelsea Williamson

Lenexa has a progressive comprehensive plan, but it does require some revisions to meet the city’s unexpected growth and aspirations of its community development. To restate my answer on attainable housing, the plan will need to be changed to adjust for residential zoning. As mentioned, I would like to see more attainable single-family developments, including one-story housing for Lenexa’s retirees who are looking to downsize.

Additionally, when the city looks to redevelop Old Town, it will need to revisit the streetscape and zoning for outdoor garden spaces, gazebos, water features and walking paths. I am excited and ready to be a part of Lenexa’s updated comprehensive plan.

City Council Ward 4

Michael Elliott

I was on the Citizen Task Force for Lenexa’s Vision 2040 plan. This process engaged thousands of citizens and stakeholders to determine how Lenexa should grow into the future. I hope any updates to the comprehensive plan continue to consider this type of input as Lenexa becomes “built out.”

The plan needs to be guided by the principle of development that is appropriate geographically and economically for the area, not just to fulfill a social agenda. While I know other candidates will express platitudes about what they want to see in certain areas, in the end, this is not up to the city. The city government and the comprehensive plan are a policy guardrail to protect the interests of the public at large, but the ultimate decision on development is best made by property owners with a direct stake in the outcome. Property owners best decide what projects are economically viable and appropriate for the unique geography of an area.

I do believe several specific changes should be explored in the comprehensive plan update. First, the lack of bike/pedestrian trails in the older parts of the city needs to be addressed. While some recreational trail improvements have been added in recent years, Lenexa is still far behind other peer cities in this regard. The comprehensive plan does not fully discuss the need to connect many older neighborhoods via pedestrian/bike trails to other areas of the city. Second, it needs to provide more specific goals for future Old Town revitalization than the vague direction in the current plan.

Chris Herron

As Lenexa embarks on revising its comprehensive plan, we must embrace a holistic approach that embodies the principles of sustainable growth, ensuring a thriving community not just for today but for generations to come.

Sustainable growth, in essence, is a delicate balance between building more attainable housing, economic development and strategic infrastructure investments, all aligned with a longterm vision that extends many years into the future. Encouraging “missing middle” housing options — such as duplexes, townhomes and smaller apartment buildings — will provide affordable and accessible housing choices for individuals and families of varying income levels and lifestyles.

Prioritizing public spaces is essential for community building and enhancing quality of life. Parks, plazas and green spaces provide opportunities for recreation, social interaction and relaxation, fostering a sense of belonging and promoting a healthy lifestyle. These spaces also contribute to environmental sustainability and enhance the overall aesthetic appeal of our city.

Ensuring safe routes for children to walk to school or parks is paramount. This includes well-maintained sidewalks, adequate lighting and traffic calming measures to prioritize pedestrian safety and encourage outdoor activities.

Commercial zoning regulations should be carefully reviewed to strike a balance between responsible development and economic vitality. While meeting environmental and safety standards, we must avoid overly restrictive regulations that hinder entrepreneurial growth and limit the diversity of businesses. A thriving commercial landscape provides employment opportunities, attracts visitors who pay the majority of our sales tax revenues and contributes to the overall economic prosperity of Lenexa.