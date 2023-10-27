  Staff Report  - 2023 Elections

JCCC Board of Trustees candidates on the issues: Project you’re most excited for

File photo courtesy Johnson County Community College.

Earlier this summer, the Post asked our readers what issues you wanted to hear candidates running for Johnson County Community College Board of Trustees to address leading up to the Nov. 7 election.

Based on that feedback, we developed a five-item questionnaire centering the issues most important to Johnson County residents.

Each day this week, we’ll publish the candidates’ responses to one question. (Note: This is an open ballot race in which the top three vote-getters will be seated.)