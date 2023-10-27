Each day this week, we’ll publish the candidates’ responses to one question. (Note: This is an open ballot race in which the top three vote-getters will be seated.)

Earlier this summer, the Post asked our readers what issues you wanted to hear candidates running for Johnson County Community College Board of Trustees to address leading up to the Nov. 7 election.

Today, we’re publishing candidates’ responses to the final question:

What is the current or future project, proposal or initiative at JCCC that you are most excited about, and why do you think it’s important for JCCC’s future?

Below are the answers the Post received from candidates on this issue:

Laura Smith-Everett (incumbent)

Oh man, that’s a tough question! Every month I learn about another amazing thing we do at JCCC! However, I would say that our partnership with Panasonic has the potential to revolutionize our local economy and workforce. Beyond that employer’s immediate needs, I think their presence has the opportunity to spawn many businesses that will need skilled labor. I think the college will need to tweak and expand programs to meet that need.

Recently, we had our ribbon cutting ceremony for our newly remodeled science building. This $30 million renovation has created new state-of-the-art science labs which will allow students hands-on experience and research opportunities. I think those new labs give us an opportunity to capitalize on some great new STEM programs that would provide excellent jobs in our local economy.

Cindy Green

I believe JCCC’s partnership with Panasonic and local K-12 school districts to develop and create classes and certificates for their future workforce is exciting. The college’s Workforce Development & Continuing Education programs have been strong for many years, but working with Panasonic is proof the programs have been a success, and we need to continue to think about future jobs 10 or more years from now and formulating plans to offer programs to provide the work force needed for jobs that don’t even exist yet. I believe Panasonic and other businesses locate here or remain here because of the workforce available and growing this division is critical for future growth.

Greg Mitchell

Johnson County Community College is in discussions with Panasonic related to workforce development for the upcoming battery plant in DeSoto. These efforts, if successful, will showcase the potential that JCCC has in terms of becoming a leader in economic development efforts within the county and region.

What is most exciting about these discussions is the potential impact it could have in attracting other renewable energy or manufacturing companies to the area. If done well, these have the potential impact of diversifying the skill set within the county which makes the area even more attractive for companies to build in or move to Johnson County. Additionally, there is a halo effect to this.

These added skills and jobs allow entrepreneurs to develop products, services and companies that are regionally founded and based. The impact of this to the college and the region is hard to measure, but there is little doubt that it would have a significant impact on the community and region.

How these efforts change the look of the college in future is difficult to predict. What is certain is that the college is going to undergo a lot of change in the future. How that change ultimately looks is up to the community. The Board of Trustees will have a significant impact on how these changes evolve.

Since its founding, JCCC has benefited greatly from a succession of boards that were pragmatic and forward-thinking. My goal, as a trustee, is to be a thoughtful and prescient board member who will honor the traditions of excellence established by the boards that have preceded me.

Ken Selzer

There is so much to be excited about at JCCC as the administration works hard to align itself with local student and employer needs. This is an ongoing process and needs a special emphasis.

The college’s current initiative to provide more effective student guidance and career counseling — just now being developed — should result in an excellent return for the college if administered effectively.

College enrollees come from all walks of life, often as first generation students with significant work and family demands. Extreme flexibility and availability in course and career counseling is needed.

The current efforts to ramp up enrollment remain inadequate. It’s not enough to simply point out that high school graduates are not attending college at the same rate as in prior years or that there are fewer of them.

We are a college that fills so many gaps in the educational system and offers so much more than what a tech school or university can offer. Let’s make sure our marketing, our student guidance and our course offerings address the demands of students and employers. In this way retention and student success will be improved, and enrollment will improve.

The college should always be innovating in everything it does. We need to be one of premier centers of innovation in Johnson County!

Beneé Hudson

Did not provide the Post with a response.

Valerie Jennings

Did not provide the Post with a response.

Mike Storm

Did not provide the Post with a response.