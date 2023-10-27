Blue Valley school board candidates on the issues: Mental health

Earlier this summer, the Post asked our readers what issues you wanted to hear candidates running for Blue Valley Board of Education to address leading up to the Nov. 7 election.

Today, we’re publishing candidates’ responses to the following question:

Teacher and staff retention has been a concern for years in local schools, a problem exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Districts continue to enter each new year with dozens of vacancies, most notably among special education teachers. Schools are also having trouble filling classified, non-teacher staff roles, like paras and custodians. What, if anything, can the school board do to help schools recruit and retain qualified staff?

Below are the answers the Post received from candidates on this issue:

Member Area 1

Jan Kessinger (incumbent)

Blue Valley’s work in the area of student mental health is outstanding.

Just a few years ago, the district had as many as six suicides by students and many years in a row with multiple suicides. It has now been more than two years since Blue Valley had a suicide by a student. Much of that credit goes to the mental health programs and counselors we have in place.

Students and teachers struggled with the isolation of online learning. However, students have quickly re-adjusted to in-person learning and are responding in a positive manner. The best thing we can do is to reinforce the value of community and commitment to learning.

Christine Vasquez

Im thankful for the great foundations, programs, supports and measures that Blue Valley schools and the community have partnered in to address mental wellness issues and the struggles our kids are facing. Continuing to partner with our community foundations, parents and professionals and staff will be key to building on what Blue Valley has achieved.

In relationship to behavior issues, parents, friends and staff are reporting an uptick in these issues and evaluating how we handle these (all the way from identifying, de-escalating, protocol and discipline procedures ). Ensuring the classroom is safe for students and staff will be a focus.

Member Area 2

Trisha Hamilton

Blue Valley has strong programs in place that support our students with mental health challenges that were implemented prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. I would like to see us build on this foundation.

Some of the challenges our students are facing now are a direct result of the policies implemented during and after COVID. Strong and resilient communities build strong and resilient kids. We veered off course. Our communities were divided, and we were driven from a state of fear. Some students’ mental health was a byproduct of this.

Bringing back common sense solutions and getting erratic emotions under control needs to be our focus. We need to provide a path back to academic excellence and steer our focal point away from the divisive and often politically charged issues. Blue Valley has strong bones, but we need to rehydrate those bones and refocus on what made Blue Valley excellent to begin with and that’s strong academics.

Patrick Hurley (incumbent)

Blue Valley has a model program that supports student mental health and stress reduction. Academic performance is improving and students’ overall mental health includes faster access to appropriate mental health services within the community.

The current program is a partnership with Children’s Mercy Hospital and the Johnson County Mental Health Department, and they provide the district with several student mental health programs and about 20 mental health professionals supporting student mental health. These experts identify student mental health issues and can provide parents and students faster access to programs and appropriate services within our community. The incident of student suicides has been zero over the past three years in Blue Valley. The district should continue to support student mental health and evolve programs as student mental health needs change.

Member Area 3

Rachel Faagutu

It is important to acknowledge the impact the last few years has had on our children. They are struggling.

Social workers, school counselors and school psychologists all play a vital role in the social emotional well-being of our students. I would like to see us invest in the culture of our schools because strong and resilient communities build resilient kids.

Jodie Dietz (incumbent)

Did not provide the Post with a response.

At-Large

Michael Huebner

Our schools have done a good job of helping students through mental wellness issues they may be facing. However, I think many of those mental wellness issues have been caused by our school policies and our school board’s reaction to COVID-19, as well as its subsequent actions.

Where possible, we want to work to stop the mental wellness issues from starting in the first place, by not doing things like locking kids out of school. We need to also ensure our students’ mental health is aided by having learned the basics of education, so they can feel more confident in their academic base and be challenged mentally.

The decisions made by the school board during the COVID-19 pandemic and after have been frustrating and have done damage, but we will work to reverse that.

Clay Norkey

Providing access to mental health resources in our schools is vital. Years ago, Blue Valley responded to the mental health crises that was engulfing kids. Those steps have been working and must be maintained and expanded.

I investigated Blue Valley’s resources and have come away impressed. It is certainly not “sitting around talking about your feelings all day,” as my opponent has suggested. Instead, it’s literally about saving lives because one suicide is too many suicides. By taking a holistic approach to education, we can positively impact a child’s well-being and ability to learn, which significantly improves rates and levels of success. The resources not only help our children through immediate times of crisis but also help prepare them to be strong, resilient and self-confident young people who are capable of tackling whatever the world throws at them.

Most parents want their child to come to them in times of need, and school personnel encourage that, if safe for the child do so. Too many times, however, the child does not. Too many times, no one knew a child was in crisis. Too many times, kids did not know where to turn. And for too many years, we did not do enough. We simply cannot go back to those dark times. We cannot strip our schools down to just basics. Instead, we must provide children with a safe space with professionals they can turn to — like school counselors, social workers or psychologists — before it’s too late.