  Staff Report  - 2023 Elections

Blue Valley school board candidates on the issues: Mental health

File photo via Blue Valley School District.

Earlier this summer, the Post asked our readers what issues you wanted to hear candidates running for Blue Valley Board of Education to address leading up to the Nov. 7 election.

Based on that feedback, we developed a five-item questionnaire centering the issues most important to Blue Valley district patrons.

Each day this week, we’ll publish the candidates’ responses to one question.