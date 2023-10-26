  Staff Report  - 2023 Elections

Westwood City Council candidates on the issues: City Hall building

Westwood City Hall. File photo.

Earlier this summer, the Post asked our readers what issues you wanted to hear candidates running for Westwood City Council to address leading up to the Nov. 7 election.

Based on that feedback, we developed a four-item questionnaire centering the issues most important to Westwood residents.

Each day this week, we’ll publish the candidates’ responses to one question. (Note: All seats on the Westwood City Council are at-large. The top two vote-getters in this race will be seated.)