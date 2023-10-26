Each day this week, we’ll publish the candidates’ responses to one question. (Note: All seats on the Westwood City Council are at-large. The top two vote-getters in this race will be seated.)

Based on that feedback, we developed a four-item questionnaire centering the issues most important to Westwood residents.

Earlier this summer, the Post asked our readers what issues you wanted to hear candidates running for Westwood City Council to address leading up to the Nov. 7 election.

Today, we’re publishing candidates’ responses to the final question:

Westwood is also contemplating the future of its city hall building at the corner of 47th and Rainbow. A number of scenarios have been put forward, including renovating the current building, constructing a completely new city hall or moving city hall to another location. What do you think is the best idea for the future of city hall, and how should the city proceed?

Below are the answers the Post received from candidates on this issue:

Holly Wimer (incumbent)

My desire is that our city hall space serves our community and city staff well, provides a gathering space for residents and stewards the resources we have in a way that is wise.

The city has put quite a bit of work into considering the Westwood City Hall site at 47th and Rainbow. The 2021 Urban Land Institute Technical Assistance Panel and a 2022 City Facilities Assessment and Feasibility analysis have been interesting and considered quite a few options. I don’t have 100% clarity at this point in time on what I think is best, as all of these options presented were ideas and concepts and — at the times of the panel and facilities study — we did not know about the Karbank proposal [down the street on Rainbow Boulevard].

I am interested in exploring options for this site as there is a lot of maintenance needed on the site and I think the space could be utilized in a much more efficient way to serve our community.

Melinda Garcia

The future of Westwood’s city hall requires a comprehensive approach. Both renovation and relocation present unique challenges and advantages. In order to make an informed decision, we must closely evaluate the associated costs, benefits and the broader impact on our community.

A thorough assessment should also actively involve our residents, possibly through surveys or public meetings, ensuring we capture and prioritize their preferences. Moreover, it would be in the best interest of everyone to seek expert opinions from professionals in architecture, urban planning and local government.

By weaving together community insights and expert guidance, we can make a decision that truly serves Westwood’s best interests.

Laura Steele (incumbent)

Did not provide the Post with a response.