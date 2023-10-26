  Staff Report  - 2023 Elections

USD 232 school board candidates on the issues: Student achievement

Monticello Trails Middle School first day

Students at Monticello Trails Middle School. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.

Earlier this summer, the Post asked our readers what issues you wanted to hear candidates running for USD 232 Board of Education to address leading up to the Nov. 7 election.

Based on that feedback, we developed a five-item questionnaire centering the issues most important to USD 232 district patrons.

Each day this week, we’ll publish the candidates’ responses to one question.