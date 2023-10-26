Earlier this summer, the Post asked our readers what issues you wanted to hear candidates running for Shawnee Mission Board of Education to address leading up to the Nov. 7 election.

Today, we’re publishing candidates’ responses to the following question:

By some metrics, including national standardized tests like NAEP, Kansas schools’ academic performance has declined in the wake of COVID-19, and student achievement has yet to fully return to pre-pandemic levels, especially in math. At the same time, Shawnee Mission remains one of the highest achieving school districts in Kansas when it comes to state-level assessments and graduation rates. How do you assess Shawnee Mission’s current level of achievement? What, if anything, are you most concerned about?

Below are the answers the Post received from candidates on this issue:

SM North area

Ron Occhiogrosso

I would assess the Shawnee Mission School District’s level of achievement as: “needs improvement.”

I know full well that many of the district’s teachers work hard day-in, day-out. I myself do the same thing where I teach. But the efforts by teachers are not being realized to their full potential. And the assessment results reflect a level of achievement the numbers for which are in the range of 55-60% below aptitude in SMSD. This is not acceptable.

The 2023 Below Effective Level scores (from the Kansas Department of Education) are: 54% Below in ELA, 56% Below in Math and 60% Below in Science. And in 2022 the ACT average score was a poor 21.3, down from 23.9 in 2015, or a 10.8% decline. At the risk of sounding like a one-issue candidate, I again must point my finger at money being wasted on issues that have no place in the classroom such as the DEIB initiatives and the ever-increasing cost of technology. The money being spent is not sustainable.

The money being spent per child in Kansas and SMSD is absurdly high. Compared to three other states — Florida, Arizona and Idaho — Kansas leads the way spending $17,502 per child versus the next highest (Florida), which spends $11,561 per child. So, excessive money into the schools is clearly NOT working. What can be done?

As a Shawnee Mission board member, I will fight to take whatever steps are needed to curtail spending on technology and decrease spending on the DEIB initiatives. That money can be spent to provide more funding for ESL classes which will help our 20.5% Hispanic population. Also, why not initiate some method of rewarding students who perform at least one standard deviation above the Below Effective Level. Call me naïve, but a $25 gift card may provide the impetus a student would relate to. These measures should help improve test scores.

Mario Garcia III

Students are achieving in SMSD, and it’s important that we consider all measurements of success when it comes to our students and their time in our schools.

I am committed to supporting all efforts for students to be well rounded and well prepared for their next steps. Whether that is from one grade to the next or from graduation into the real world, it’s critical that our students are prepared and confident in their decisions.

We need to celebrate the successes of students in our schools, like the more than $2 billion in college scholarships for seniors, 80% of all grads achieving the required ACT score to get into college, half of grads receiving one or more market value assets and 75% of students performing at grade level or above after 2-plus years of a major disruption from COVID-19.

Recent news out of the State Board of Education proves that public school students across the state are achieving and rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic.

SM South Area

Jessica Hembree (incumbent)

During my first term, SMSD undertook initiatives to accelerate learning and address disparities after pandemic declines, resulting in progress for some groups. But outcome gaps remain and continued focus is urgent.

While Shawnee Mission students overall achieve at high levels, outcome disparities have persisted for years, exacerbated by the pandemic’s disproportionate impacts. As a board member, my priority is accelerating growth and achievement for groups like English learners, students with disabilities, children from lower-income households and students of color. Targeted interventions, data-driven instruction, robust professional development, strategic investments and strong systems of support will be key. But we cannot simply seek to rebound from pandemic declines; we must pursue both excellence and equity. This requires openness to new approaches, rejecting predictable patterns of privilege and disadvantage.

With urgent, ongoing focus and community engagement, I know SMSD can foster every student’s full potential. But we must concentrate on traditionally underserved populations and remove any systemic barriers standing in the way of their success. Every child has immense gifts and talents to cultivate. Our goals must include eliminating achievement gaps and making sure socioeconomic status has no bearing on access and opportunity. This work will require targeted strategies, dedication and resources aimed at promoting equitable excellence for the long-term.

I envision SMSD schools where students love learning, educators feel fulfilled and every child receives what they need to thrive. Our students deserve schools that unlock their talents and fuel their biggest dreams regardless of circumstance.

Mark Tallent

SM Northwest area

Lynn McLarty

Shawnee Mission board members are quick to point out that SMSD’s academic performance is among the best in the state. That may sound great, but the reality is that it simply means that the district’s performance is less bad than the state as a whole, and it isn’t even the best in the county.

In 2017, 50% of SMSD students performed Below the Effective Level in ELA, 54% in Math, 52% in Science and the district boasted an average ACT score of 23.6. In 2022, the numbers were 56% Below in ELA, 59% in Math, 60% in Science and an average ACT of 21.3. No matter how you look at it, when more than 50% of the students are unable to perform at their effective level, it is a very serious indictment on the school district.

A recently released report provides a disturbing picture of the race-based and income-based achievement gaps in Shawnee Mission from 2015 to 2023. In 2015, proficiency in math was 50% for White Students, 18% for Black Students, and 23% for Hispanic Students. In 2023, the number rose to 55% for White Students but fell to 17% for Black Students and 21% for Hispanic Students. The similar trend was seen in the English Language Arts. The state has provided an additional $3.8 billion in at-risk funding since 2015 to improve outcomes and close achievement gaps on state assessment. At the same time, many districts implemented diversity, equity, and inclusion training. This was advertised as a means to improve minority outcomes and close achievement gaps. So far, the additional state funding and the DEI programs have NOT achieved their stated goals.

The Shawnee Mission School District is failing our children in its core responsibility, which is academic proficiency. The pandemic is an overused excuse and the eight-year decline going as far back as 2015 demonstrates a systemic failure only worsened by the pandemic.

Jamie Borgman (incumbent)

Preparing students for life’s success is the districts number one job. Life’s success includes equipping students for college and/or career readiness. A huge predictor of that is math, specifically Algebra II. I believe our superintendent has done an outstanding job of taking a practical approach with learning recovery.

Dr. Hubbard has an outstanding team which takes a big picture look at assessments and then drills in to identify gaps and areas of opportunities at grade levels and then even closer at individual students. Superintendent Hubbard and her team have allocated resources where needed to bring all students along.

However, I will say, until every single child is where they need to be, our work is not done. We cannot rest or relax until we can confidently say ALL children are where they need to be to achieve their goals.

At-Large area

David Westbrook

Academic achievement must be measured by certain outcomes that are precise and intentions that are clear. Our graduates must be highly competent in communication and computation, and the capacity to socialize with one another in a civil manner and behave productively on teams. Our graduates should also be ready for the world of work, which means they should be job-ready or post-secondary education ready, preferably both.

If one of our graduates receives training by an employer as a first step taken on that graduate’s employment, it will not be because the graduate lacks computation or communication skills. It will be because that employer needs to train that young person in specifics related to the job.

This leads to the most important characteristic of our graduate’s achievement: to be able to embrace the joy to learn. If our graduates love to learn, they won’t be graduates who come reluctantly to work because they hated school. They will come joyfully to work ready to learn and learn more. Employers will love them and our community will benefit from their productive citizenship.

Logan Austin

Tomorrow, we will publish candidates’ responses to the final question:

The mental health of students remains a priority for local schools three years after the COVID-19 pandemic upended traditional modes of education and forced students to learn from home on computers for long stretches of time. Some educators continue to report lasting impacts of that experience, including ongoing behavioral issues and increased rates of stress among students. How effectively is Shawnee Mission dealing with this issue? What more, if anything, can the school board do to help?