Each day this week, we’ll publish the candidates’ responses to one question. (Note: We only asked for responses from candidates in contested races.)

Earlier this summer, the Post asked our readers what issues you wanted to hear candidates running for Shawnee Mayor and City Council to address leading up to the Nov. 7 election.

Today, we’re publishing candidates’ responses to the following question:

The current city council has increasingly expressed skepticism about the city’s current comprehensive plan, Achieve Shawnee, particularly when it comes to multi-family developments. What should be Shawnee’s approach to multi-family development? Is there a place for these types of projects in Shawnee? And if so, where and under what circumstances should they be approved?

Below are the answers the Post received from candidates on this issue:

Mayor

Mickey Sandifer

Achieve Shawnee, the comprehensive plan, was put together by the citizens of Shawnee in 2021. The cost was $250,000 because of the surveys, meetings, etc., that went into building the plan. The plan is what the residents wanted.

Shawnee had a perfect opportunity for a multifamily development with the Zarah project, between Old 7 Highway and Highway 7. The developer followed the comprehensive plan’s guidelines by the book, but the council voted against the development. The developer has withdrawn from the project.

This has happened numerous times in other areas. It is very difficult to attract developers with the actions of the current city council.

Mike Kemmling

Once again, I disagree with the premise of the question. The comprehensive plan is merely a guide or suggestions for future growth. It speaks in general terms about broad categories and what may be appropriate in those areas.

The council is not inherently against multifamily. The term multifamily is wide ranging and can mean anything from a three-story apartment to duplexes. What is appropriate in one area may not be appropriate in another.

This council has stood with the residents when a developer comes in with a multifamily plan that is too dense and will put too much of a burden on the surrounding area. Multifamily needs to be done responsibly and in a way that fits the nearby neighborhoods and infrastructure.

City Council Ward 1

Sierra Whitted

We know there is a need for a variety of housing in Shawnee. Not everyone is in the same stage in life, and we must accommodate those needs. The city would also benefit from the additional funding that higher density housing can bring, and we would have the potential to support additional businesses.

I am supportive of the Achieve Shawnee plan. It has unique areas outlined for a variety of housing and commercial needs. I agree that there are times to make adjustments, but it is disingenuous to say to developers that Shawnee wants a certain type of housing in one area and then reject their proposals that align with the plan.

We can work with developers to create thoughtfully designed housing that aligns with the comprehensive plan and maintains Shawnee’s hometown feel. There are also very skilled city staff that make sure these developments are meeting the requirements. Shawnee has a great team. We just need to work WITH them.

Tammy Thomas (incumbent)

There is clearly a place for this type of living in Shawnee, as we have brand new multifamily developments and more have been recently approved. That being said, many seek to call Shawnee home for a variety of reasons – one of the largest being the fact that we are an established bedroom community.

When considering new housing developments — multifamily or otherwise — we must respect the preexisting architecture and charm of the neighborhoods that have defined our beautiful community for generations. In the recent past, builders have been given permission to develop to their own accord – creating structures that appear forced and misplaced.

City Council Ward 2

Jeanie Murphy

It’s important to understand where the comprehensive plan came from and what it says.

Achieve Shawnee was put together over about 18 months. Over 2,000 citizens participated in its development, along with city staff, developers, local businesses and other stakeholders. It includes a very specific framework for future use of our limited remaining undeveloped land. The supporting information for the framework also appears in the report. It is available for public review on the city’s website.

The city badly needs multifamily developments to alleviate the current housing shortage and to attract commercial development like retail and restaurants. Those types of businesses need higher population density in order to thrive.

We can’t always allow a small group of vocal neighbors to make the final decisions on new development. The concerns of neighbors are important, but we must consider the needs of the entire city along with any proposal’s compliance with the Achieve Shawnee plan.

Many areas in Ward 2 include duplexes and apartments among single-family dwellings. Those multifamily units blend into their neighborhoods perfectly. In fact, they represent an urban design aesthetic that contributes to the home town feel that so many residents think is important.

We can accomplish the same thing in the 21st century using modern urban design and architectural principles.

City leadership should move beyond neighbors’ understandable resistance to change. New leadership is critical to overcome the council’s current aversion to multifamily development and to recognize that Achieve Shawnee represents the wishes of the people from throughout Shawnee.

Eric Jenkins (incumbent)

The council has expressed skepticism about the comprehensive plan. Half of the council did not vote on this plan. I asked the city manager and the authors of plan to wait two months until the new council could weigh in on the plan and accept it. Obviously, my objections were rejected, and we have the plan of the previous council who are no longer on council.

There is much acceptance of the plan, however, there is concern about the location and development of multifamily housing. Shawnee is a representative democracy form of government. Our citizens select those who they wish to represent them. In the case of multifamily housing, those citizens are pushing back hard on multifamily developments that they feel encroach upon the character and quality of their neighborhoods. It is incumbent upon their elected representatives to listen to their concerns and act accordingly.

We are looking carefully at all new proposals, encouraging citizen involvement in the process and acting appropriately. It should be noted that a significant number of multifamily developments have been approved and constructed. I believe that answers the questions as to whether there is a place for these projects. Obviously, yes there is. They are out there in full view and available for rent.

City Council Ward 4

Megan Warner

In talking with residents while door-knocking, I have discovered that many people move to Shawnee for the same reason — its hometown feel. People in Shawnee like knowing their neighbors and feeling like they are in a small community. We need to keep that hometown feel.

Much of our green space and area available for development is in western Shawnee. People choose to live in western Shawnee because they don’t want dense development. At the same time, many residents have also asked for more grocery stores and restaurants. To attract those developments, we need more doors, which means more residential and multifamily development. We must find a happy medium that takes all needs into account.

Laurel Burchfield

The Achieve Shawnee plan appropriately identifies places for multifamily developments. We should honor this plan that was created with thousands of residents’ input, not shelve it because seven elected officials disagree.

Our current council likes to say that our city is a bedroom community that prioritizes single-family homes, but this vision for Shawnee doesn’t account for people who can’t afford or don’t want a large single-family home. We’re making decisions based on what a small but vocal minority want rather than intentionally planning for the future growth of our city. Our current councilmembers have made “multifamily” a bad word and claim — without supporting data — that existing apartment complexes have increased traffic and crime. They’ve rejected good proposals for multifamily housing developments, and are making it so that someone like myself, who was outbid 12 times before buying my home, can’t afford to live in Shawnee.

I agree that not every multifamily development is appropriate for our city. High density complexes in the middle of our neighborhoods feels just as wrong for me as it does for the folks who live there. But that’s not the only way to create diverse housing opportunities. We should also consider smaller complexes and duplexes. And when we talk about housing, we need to look beyond parking spots and architecture and start talking about people — our seniors on fixed incomes, young professionals, families saving for down payments, and others — whom Shawnee would be lucky to call our neighbors.

