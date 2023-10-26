  Staff Report  - 2023 Elections

Shawnee Mayor and City Council candidates on the issues: Multifamily development

Neighboring opposition against the Sundance Shawnee apartment proposal that was ultimately rejected last year. File photo.

Earlier this summer, the Post asked our readers what issues you wanted to hear candidates running for Shawnee Mayor and City Council to address leading up to the Nov. 7 election.

Based on that feedback, we developed a five-item questionnaire centering the issues most important to Shawnee residents.

Each day this week, we’ll publish the candidates’ responses to one question. (Note: We only asked for responses from candidates in contested races.)