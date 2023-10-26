Roeland Park City Council candidates on the issues: Walmart

Each day this week, we’ll publish the candidates’ responses to one question. (Note: We only asked for responses from candidates in contested races.)

Earlier this summer, the Post asked our readers what issues you wanted to hear candidates running for Roeland Park City Council to address leading up to the Nov. 7 election.

Today, we’re publishing candidates’ responses to the final question:

One of Roeland Park’s most critical retail areas is the Walmart on Roe and its surrounding complex of retail shops. But that area has seen some turnover in recent months, with several storefronts still vacant, including the CVS next door to the Walmart. Given that this retail area remains a critical part of Roeland Park’s tax base, what can the city do to ensure that complex remains fully occupied and as vibrant as possible?

Below are the answers the Post received from candidates on this issue:

Ward 1

Stephanie Marriott

The challenge with the Walmart retail area is that the city does not own that property. What the city should do is make an agreement with the owners of the property to have a minimum 80% occupancy rate.

Until then, what I would like to do is set up a farmers market event where neighbors with gardens can set up a table and sell what they grow. I would also like to work with the people from the R.I.S.E project to bring other businesses that would like to sell their foods/services at this farmers market. This will advertise our city and allow some of these businesses to see how amazing we are and will help fill these empty storefronts.

Jan Faidley (incumbent)

Unfortunately, the Walmart complex faces some of the same issues as the nearby Mission Gateway project — among these are out of state owners not really interested in working with the city.

Add to that ineffective property management paid for by the owners and you have the resulting neglect of communal areas that normally would be maintained. Roeland Park holds in reserve a $3million CID that can be used as matching funds for improvements, but to date the current property owners have shown no interest in accessing these funds to improve the site.

Tenants have been placed on “month-to-month” leases in anticipation of selling the entire property. Regrettably, this sale has not occurred. In the meantime, businesses have been forced to relocate because of the uncertainty.

Many attempts have been made by staff to reach out to the owners. A letter signed by all nine members of the Governing Body has gone unanswered. Sadly, just as with Mission Gateway, there is only so much the city can do when a property is privately owned. If you know someone with the means who cares about our community, please encourage them to investigate purchasing and developing this site.

Ward 2

Haile Sims

The city will have to work more directly with the property owner to redevelop the area. The owner needs to maintain the buildings on the property, fix the parking lot and encourage Walmart to expand into the old CVS.

The city will have to ensure the property owner understands the importance of that area to Roeland Park, and the city can encourage them to be a good neighbor and make the needed improvements.

Benjamin Dickens (incumbent)

During my first term on city council, I had remained patient with the property owners in the hopes they would help improve the area and contribute more to our city. That, sadly, has not panned out. The stores are empty and in disrepair with no signs of assistance coming from the property owners. I’ve said this before and know it’s true: until the storefronts look move-in ready, we’ll continue to find it impossible to bring in new businesses.

I am currently looking into more creative and proactive approaches to this unique issue. I think a logical place to start is by opening discussions for the use of industrial revenue bonds. They do not create debt for the city and make the construction costs exempt from sales tax. This benefits both the city and the developers making it a smart and easy place to begin work on re-developing our business district.