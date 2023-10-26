  Staff Report  - 2023 Elections

Prairie Village City Council candidates on the issues: Petitions

Rezoning Prairie Village ballot

A Stop Rezoning PV petition signing event earlier this summer. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Earlier this summer, the Post asked our readers what issues you wanted to hear candidates running for Prairie Village City Council to address leading up to the Nov. 7 election.

Based on that feedback, we developed a five-item questionnaire centering the issues most important to Prairie Village residents.

Each day this week, we’ll publish the candidates’ responses to one question.