Earlier this summer, the Post asked our readers what issues you wanted to hear candidates running for Blue Valley Board of Education to address leading up to the Nov. 7 election.

Today, we’re publishing candidates’ responses to the following question:

By some metrics, including national standardized tests like NAEP, Kansas schools’ academic performance has declined in the wake of COVID-19, and student achievement has yet to fully return to pre-pandemic levels, especially in math. At the same time, Blue Valley remains one of the highest achieving school districts in Kansas when it comes to state-level assessments and graduation rates. How do you assess Blue Valley’s current level of achievement? What, if anything, are you most concerned about?

Below are the answers the Post received from candidates on this issue:

Member Area 1

Jan Kessinger (incumbent)

Blue Valley students and the school district are number one in Kansas. The district is rated in the top one percent of the entire nation. Our CAPS program is recognized and copied all across the country, as well as internationally. Blue Valley students are offered scholarships totaling millions of dollars every year. We have more National Merit Scholarship semi-finalists than all other Johnson County School Districts combined.

Every school district faces the challenge of recovering from COVID. Blue Valley actively seeks educational methods to fill the COVID learning gap and scores are again on the rise. In math specifically, Blue Valley is adjusting its methods in order to improve our scores … and those scores are already higher than most school districts.

My biggest concern on student achievement is not the job the district is doing in an ongoing effort to improve performance.

The concern I have is that we have the finest and highest achieving school district and students in the state — ranked in the top one percent in the nation and recognized internationally for innovation in learning — but fringe organizations still claim we are failing. We are not failing and the loud voices claiming we are do a disservice to our students, our teachers and our administration.

Christine Vasquez

Blue Valley is ranked one of the highest achieving districts, but our academics have declined over the last eight years, something that has driven many families in our district to choose other avenues for educating their children.

I’m concerned were not doing well enough. English proficiency and ACT scores are continuing to decline and we need to recognize it and work to reverse the trend.

Member Area 2

Patrick Hurley (incumbent)

Blue Valley is one of the highest-achieving school districts in the nation. We have graduation rates of over 97%, scores on other national assessments like Advanced Placement or ACT are among the highest in the state, acceptance rates into post-secondary institutions are consistently high and millions of dollars in scholarships are awarded to graduating seniors every year.

Blue Valley is ranked as Kansas’s #1 school district and in the top 1% of districts in the nation. We create learning environments for kids to be as successful as they want to be. This year, we had 23 perfect ACT scores and 39% of National Merit Scholar semifinalists in Kansas.

I am worried about our opponent slate’s lack of experience and willingness to fire the superintendent and administrators, which will result in a significant number of our great teachers leaving and going to Shawnee Mission. This will negatively impact our students’ amazing achievements. This will likely cause property values to drop. Jobs will leave this area, our kids will have to find employment in other cities and our taxes will go up due to the declining tax base. Every parent wants their child to stay and build a career or return from college to live and work in this community. Excellent schools are the foundation for companies seeking to remain and relocate here. This is not the time for inexperience or to be led astray by false issues and conjured campaign strategies.

Trisha Hamilton

In the last 8 years, we’ve seen a decline in literacy and math scores in most districts across the state. Blue Valley is no exception. In order to solve an issue, you first have to be willing to admit there is one. Blue Valley does rank #1 in the state and that looks great on paper, but our district is also in a decline. We need to turn our focus from rankings to proficiency. I will take one data point as an example. In 2016, 58% of Blue Valley 8th graders scored in the top two tiers on the Kansas ELA Assessment. Last year, that number was 35%. That drop is alarming. The “Blue Valley Excellence” slate is a team of leaders willing to recognize there is an issue and we’re ready to get to work to solve it.

Member Area 3

Rachel Faagutu

I agree that, since 2015, math and reading proficiencies have slipped, college readiness has declined and ACT scores continue to fall (see ksreportcard.ksde.org).

These are dangerous trends that reveal the district’s priorities over the past eight years. I propose that we reprioritize academic excellence, especially at the elementary school level, where rudimentary deficiencies can be corrected quickly to set students on a path towards enjoyable learning.

Excellence in reading, writing and math will produce critical thinkers who will thrive after they graduate.

Jodie Dietz (incumbent)

Many families have chosen to live in the Blue Valley School District for the standard of excellence in education. Our community knows that we are one of the main economic drivers in the area. Blue Valley has been strategic and agile in monitoring where our students are and what tools would be best to support their education going forward.

The district is listed in the top 1% nationwide according to Niche and all five of our high schools rank in the top 8% in the nation with US News & World Report’s “Best High Schools.” We have a collaborative environment with board members, administrators, teachers, parents and students.

Having an experienced board who have spent years on advisory committees and learning about the district before being on the board is invaluable as they have built the relationships and can continue the progress forward. I fully support the progress of our district and our vision for the future.

At-Large

Clay Norkey

Blue Valley students are amazing! They have much to celebrate, especially with academic achievement. Although pandemic-related learning loss affected students in every part of the country, our Blue Valley students are rebounding!

In the past year, our students have excelled: highest pass rate in over five years for Advanced Placement (AP) exams — 80.2%; 620 students recognized as AP Scholars for passing three or more AP exams; 56 National Merit semifinalists, highest in Kansas and 39% of the state’s total; top state-assessment scores; 86% of 2022 graduates enrolled in college; 23 perfect ACT scores; average ACT scores over 18% higher than state and national averages; and both of Kansas’s 2023 Presidential Scholars came from Blue Valley. Plus, over 120 students are in career-ready programs and 68 are working toward an associate degree upon high school graduation.

This is why Blue Valley remains as Kansas’s #1 school district and in the nation’s Top 1%. We are one of the most successful and thriving districts in the country.

What concerns me, however, are out-of-state interests spreading disinformation and the current attempts to strip our district down to basics. No one moves or stays in Blue Valley for a basic education. Our community wants rigorous academics, career-ready options and robust programs to enhance learning and best prepare our kids for tomorrow’s challenges. I’m proud of our students’ accomplishments and will always put their interests first.

Michael Huebner

Our academics have declined over the last 8 years, something that has driven many families in our district to choose other avenues for education their children.

We have a great community that has helped keep Blue Valley from falling off too much, but we are leading Kansas into decline. Blue Valley needs to reverse this course and lead Kansas in an upward trajectory.

The board needs to carefully examine policies and curriculum that will ensure our students are prepared to excel in life and become valuable members of our community and society, not do what is easiest but may harm our students.

Tomorrow, we will publish candidates’ responses to the next question:

The mental health of students remains a priority for local schools three years after the COVID-19 pandemic upended traditional modes of education and forced students to learn from home on computers for long stretches of time. Some educators continue to report lasting impacts of that experience, including ongoing behavioral issues and increased rates of stress among students. How effectively is Blue Valley dealing with this issue? What more, if anything, can the school board do to help?