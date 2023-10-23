Waneta was humble, generous, hard-working, and saw the best in everyone. She loved her family and her church and often said, “we have much for which to be thankful.” She was a master gardener, seamstress, homemaker, and hostess.

Waneta Irean (Schroder) Dudley, 93, passed away October 10, 2023 in Lenexa, Kansas. She was born October 9, 1930 on a farm near Florence, Missouri, to Clarence and Anna (Wiecken) Schroder.

As a young girl, Waneta helped her dad till the land with draft horses and care for the cattle, chicken, sheep, and pigs. Boarding in nearby Stover, Missouri was necessary to complete high school. She alternated summertime studies at Central Missouri State College with teaching at one-room schools during the academic year. Her schools were Haw Creek, Balke Prairie, and she was the Principal at Fortuna. Waneta graduated college in July 1957, the first to do so in her family.

Waneta met her husband of 56 years, James Bruce Dudley, upon accepting a summer secretarial position at J. F. Pritchard, an engineering firm in Kansas City. They married at Stover Methodist Church on May 23, 1954 and Julia and Joe were added to the family in the next five years.

Throughout life, Waneta remained a dyed-in-the-wool country girl. Her backyard brimmed with garden vegetables, berries and flowers. She camped, quilted, and played the dulcimer, sharing these talents at Santa Fe Scouts Camping Club, “Seam and Simmer” Club, and Santa Fe Trail Garden Club. Her sewing abilities culminated in a seamstress position at the The Jones Store. During her 60+ years at Valley View United Methodist (now Church of the Resurrection), her countless activities included the VV Quilters, Prayer Group, Faith Circle, Movie Group, and Hilltoppers Sunday School. Her homespun kindness evidenced her faith in Jesus.

Waneta was preceded in death by her husband Jim, siblings Dorean Case, Milton Schroder, Laverna Zimmerschied, brother-in-law Raymond Dudley, and nieces Jill Zimmerschied Harms and Doris Case. She leaves behind daughter Julia Rivera (Angel), son Joe (Cathy), grandchildren Craig Dudley (Bri), Stephanie Mooneyhan (Kyriacos), James Rivera, and great-grandchildren Logan and Lilah Mooneyhan. She also leaves sister-in-law Myrna Schroder, brother-in-law Don Zimmerschied, and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation is Thursday, October 26th from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Amos Family Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Drive in Shawnee, Kansas. Her Celebration of Life will be Saturday, October 28th at 11:00 am at the Florence United Methodist Church on Highway 135 in Florence, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Kansas City Hospice & Palliative Care are appreciated.