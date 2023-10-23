  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Waneta Irean (Schroder) Dudley

October 9, 1930 – October 10, 2023

Waneta Irean (Schroder) Dudley, 93, passed away October 10, 2023 in Lenexa, Kansas. She was born October 9, 1930 on a farm near Florence, Missouri, to Clarence and Anna (Wiecken) Schroder.

Waneta was humble, generous, hard-working, and saw the best in everyone. She loved her family and her church and often said, “we have much for which to be thankful.” She was a master gardener, seamstress, homemaker, and hostess.