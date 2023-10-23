Tony Erickson

April 5, 1977 – October 2, 2023

Olathe, Kansas – Tony was born April 5, 1977 and passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 2,2023.

He was always teasing somebody and being mischievous. He would get a wry smile on his face and then chuckle. He was also determined and tenacious. He was fierce in his protection of his family especially his younger siblings and had a strong love and dedication to his daughters. But his best qualities were his empathy and loyalty to his family and friends. No matter what you knew he was always in your corner. We will miss his tender heart every day. We love you lots.