Oct. 25, 1932 – Oct. 17, 2023

Peggy Ann Soames passed away on October 17th, 2023 at Overland Park Regional Medical Center after a long struggle with kidney disease. Peggy was born in Kansas City, Missouri to mother Lydia Renville and father Joe Cano. She was preceded in death by her mother and father and brother-in-law Rudy Nunez. She lived most of her adult life in Kansas City and is survived by her husband Jim of 57 years. Other survivors include her sister Bobbie Nunez and her children, Jay Nunez and Denise Mormino and sister Carole Franklin, her husband Jim and their children Chris Franklin (Michelle) and Joy Jacobsen (Dave) and many nieces and nephews.

Peggy worked in administration for several insurance companies. Peggy was well liked by her supervisors and was offered management postions several times but refused because she enjoyed interacting with her fellow employees. Peggy and Jim enjoyed traveling in their earlier years of marriage which included London and Italy and she always wanted to visit the vatican which she did.