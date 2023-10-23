Nancy Susan Waite Culbertson

Nancy graduated from Shawnee Mission East in 1963 and earned her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration – Cum Laude from Kansas State University in 1967. She married Larry Culbertson in 1968, and enjoyed 38 years of marriage before his passing in 2006. She was an active member of Chi Omega sorority, Kansas City Young Matrons, and Village Presbyterian Church, and volunteered for a number of organizations over the years. Nancy spent much of her career as an executive assistant with State Farm Insurance, and several years working for one of her best friends before her retirement.

Nancy Culbertson, 78, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on October 18, 2023 after a long and brave battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Culbertson, her brother, Van (Bill) Waite, and her parents, Ruth and Henry Van Dyke Waite.

Nancy was an unabashed animal lover, and when she wasn’t loving on her own, she went out of her way to meet and greet the dogs and cats in her neighborhood. She enjoyed life and spent her retired years working in and around her home, which was her pride and joy, being with friends, her children, grandchildren, and volunteering at the Village Church Food Pantry.

She leaves behind her daughter, Carrie Lynn Culbertson Arrocha (Michael), son, Gregory James Culbertson (Erin), three grandchildren, as well her beloved cat, Skipper.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, October 27, 2023 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Village Presbyterian Church, 6641 Mission Road, Prairie Village, KS 66208 followed by a small reception at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation (www.parkinson.org) or Wayside Waifs (www.waysidewaifs.org).