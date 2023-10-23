  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Nancy Susan Waite Culbertson

December 15, 1944 – October 18, 2023

Nancy Culbertson, 78, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on October 18, 2023 after a long and brave battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Nancy graduated from Shawnee Mission East in 1963 and earned her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration – Cum Laude from Kansas State University in 1967. She married Larry Culbertson in 1968, and enjoyed 38 years of marriage before his passing in 2006. She was an active member of Chi Omega sorority, Kansas City Young Matrons, and Village Presbyterian Church, and volunteered for a number of organizations over the years. Nancy spent much of her career as an executive assistant with State Farm Insurance, and several years working for one of her best friends before her retirement.