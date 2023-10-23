Mark was born in Kansas City, MO, on May 19th, 1954, and grew up in Kansas City, KS. He attended Christ the King Catholic School in Kansas City, KS, and graduated from Washington High School in 1972. Mark received his BS in Accounting from the University of Kansas in 1976 and his PhD in Accounting from the University of Arizona in Tucson in 1986.

Mark K. Rusbarsky of Olathe, Kansas passed away at home on October 5, 2023, at the age of 69. He was preceded in death by his parents Andrew F. Rusbarsky and Ann R. (Ratkey) Rusbarsky. He is survived by his wife Peggy M. (White) Rusbarsky; daughter Tess M. Rusbarsky; brother Michael (Marge) Rusbarsky, Aurora, CO, sister Marsha (Randall) Huston, Overland Park, KS, and brother Mitchell (Joanne) Rusbarsky Calabasas, CA; nieces, nephew, and a great-niece.

After receiving his bachelor’s degree, Mark worked as a CPA for Arthur Anderson Accounting firm. After earning his PhD he taught college courses and did research at the University of Southern California and the University of California Riverside, publishing articles in peer-reviewed accounting journals.

Moving back to Kansas City in 1993, he worked for the US Government Accountability Office (GAO) and the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), retiring from the federal government in 2021.

His pastimes included acting in short films, TV spots, and videos in California and Kansas City, playing his guitar in a small private band, and singing in the Encore KC Chorus.

Mark loved his family and friends, and his dog Carter with his whole heart. His unique and special sense of humor will not be forgotten, and he will be dearly and deeply missed by many.

Visitation will be held at Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia Street, Lenexa, KS 66215, on Thursday, October 26, 2023, from 4 to 6 PM. Eulogy will begin at 5:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mark’s honor can be made to the Great Plains SPCA In Merriam, KS (www.greatplainsspca.org) or the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org).