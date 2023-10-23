  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Mark K. Rusbarsky

May 19, 1954 – Oct. 5, 2023

Mark K. Rusbarsky of Olathe, Kansas passed away at home on October 5, 2023, at the age of 69. He was preceded in death by his parents Andrew F. Rusbarsky and Ann R. (Ratkey) Rusbarsky. He is survived by his wife Peggy M. (White) Rusbarsky; daughter Tess M. Rusbarsky; brother Michael (Marge) Rusbarsky, Aurora, CO, sister Marsha (Randall) Huston, Overland Park, KS, and brother Mitchell (Joanne) Rusbarsky Calabasas, CA; nieces, nephew, and a great-niece.

Mark was born in Kansas City, MO, on May 19th, 1954, and grew up in Kansas City, KS. He attended Christ the King Catholic School in Kansas City, KS, and graduated from Washington High School in 1972. Mark received his BS in Accounting from the University of Kansas in 1976 and his PhD in Accounting from the University of Arizona in Tucson in 1986.