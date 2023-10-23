Lisa Bastean passed away October18th 2023 peacefully at her home in the arms of her wife Marcia and surrounded by loved ones. Lisa was born May 6, 1964, in Kansas City, Missouri to the late Herbert Bastean and Eileen (Keeven). Eileen passed away on Christmas day 1967. Herbert remarried Dorothy (Pondrom) January 1969.
Lisa graduated from Hazelwood Central High School, Florissant, Home of the Hawks in 1982. She graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a bachelor’s in 1986 and a Master of Education (MED) and Counseling Psychology in 1991.
Lisa worked for the State of Missouri for 28 years, her work included services that benefited children and seniors. After her retirement in 2016, Lisa worked for McDonald Veon, PA, as a regulatory specialist and investigator.
Lisa lived her life with an open heart, sharing her compassion, kindness, and joyful spirit with everyone she met. She was a caring friend who greeted everyone with a smile and her unmistakable laughter. Lisa loved nature and it was her proudest accomplishment to hike a 14,000 mountain, Grays Peak in Colorado with her love, Marcia.
Lisa is survived by the love of her life, Marcia Gradinger, their animals Tate and Missy, her brother, Michael Bastean and wife, Tricia, nephews Ryan, and Kyle, best friends Gay McDonald, her wife, Rachel Vinson, and Carl and Sue Porting.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Always and Forever Midwest Animal Sanctuary at 23595 W. 223rd Street, Spring Hill, Kansas 66083, or your favorite animal rescue.
Lisa was pure love, light and joy which shined brightly blessing all who knew her.
A celebration of life is tentatively planned for November 18th but still TBD.
