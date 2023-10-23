Lisa Bastean passed away October18th 2023 peacefully at her home in the arms of her wife Marcia and surrounded by loved ones. Lisa was born May 6, 1964, in Kansas City, Missouri to the late Herbert Bastean and Eileen (Keeven). Eileen passed away on Christmas day 1967. Herbert remarried Dorothy (Pondrom) January 1969.

Lisa graduated from Hazelwood Central High School, Florissant, Home of the Hawks in 1982. She graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a bachelor’s in 1986 and a Master of Education (MED) and Counseling Psychology in 1991.

Lisa worked for the State of Missouri for 28 years, her work included services that benefited children and seniors. After her retirement in 2016, Lisa worked for McDonald Veon, PA, as a regulatory specialist and investigator.