Lillian married her longtime boyfriend, Robert “Bob” Graham, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Maryville, MO on August 4, 1956. Lillian’s uncle, Fr. Patrick Cummins OSB, and Bob’s uncle, Msgr. Ernest Graham, celebrated their Nuptial Mass. They initially made their home in Kansas City, MO and later in Prairie Village, KS. Lillian taught school for one year and then worked as a dietician at St. Joseph Hospital until their first child arrived.

Lenexa — Lillian Maye (Cummins) Graham, 89, of Lenexa, KS, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, October 19, 2023. Lillian was born on June 22, 1934, in Maryville, MO to William and Beatrice Cummins. She was the baby sister to her brothers, Growney and Edward. Lillian’s dad, a farmer, always said Lillian was “the only thing he raised” in 1934. She grew up on the family farm, Sunnycrest, near Burlington Junction, MO and attended Hardesty grade school, the one room schoolhouse she and her brothers attended as well as her father. She went to Horace Mann High School in Maryville, MO, class of 1952. In 1956 she graduated from Mount St. Scholastica College in Atchison, KS with a Bachelor of Arts in Home Economics.

Lillian and Bob were active members of Queen of the Holy Rosary, St. Ann and Holy Trinity Catholic churches. Lillian was always very involved in the church lay ministries and was a dedicated member of the Daughters of St. Francis de Sales for over 50 years. Lillian and Bob were also members of the Knights and Dames of the Holy Sepulchre.

Lillian was preceded in death by her two brothers, Growney and Edward, and her granddaughter, Catherine Ann Graham. Lillian is survived by her husband, Bob, of 67 years, her daughters, Carolyn Leard, Sharon (John) Fallon, and son, Tom (Ann) Graham. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Graham (Kelly) Leard, Alexandra (Vincent) Barroga, Kelly Fallon, Luke (Kirsten) Fallon, Erin (Jason) Moore, Maureen Graham, and great grandchildren: Liam Leard, Ava Leard, Noah Fallon, Conner Fallon & Graham Moore. She is also survived by her dear sister-in-law Rosalie O’Connell.

The family would like to thank all of Lillian’s dedicated caregivers over the last three years; Nanett, Laura, Nancy, Beulah, Tasha and Susanna along with Interim Hospice and Lakeview Village. The loving care of these individuals provided Lillian with peace and dignity in her final years.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to these charities:

Benedictine Sisters, Mount St. Scholastica

801 South 8th St, Atchison, KS 66002

Tel: 913-360-6200

Web: www.mountosb.org

UNBOUND – Partnering with families living in poverty

1 Elmwood Ave., Kansas City KS 66103

Tel: 1-800-875-6564

Web: www.unbound.org/donationfunds/general