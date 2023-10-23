  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Lillian Maye (Cummins) Graham

June 22, 1934 — October 19, 2023

Lenexa — Lillian Maye (Cummins) Graham, 89, of Lenexa, KS, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, October 19, 2023. Lillian was born on June 22, 1934, in Maryville, MO to William and Beatrice Cummins. She was the baby sister to her brothers, Growney and Edward. Lillian’s dad, a farmer, always said Lillian was “the only thing he raised” in 1934. She grew up on the family farm, Sunnycrest, near Burlington Junction, MO and attended Hardesty grade school, the one room schoolhouse she and her brothers attended as well as her father. She went to Horace Mann High School in Maryville, MO, class of 1952. In 1956 she graduated from Mount St. Scholastica College in Atchison, KS with a Bachelor of Arts in Home Economics.

Lillian married her longtime boyfriend, Robert “Bob” Graham, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Maryville, MO on August 4, 1956. Lillian’s uncle, Fr. Patrick Cummins OSB, and Bob’s uncle, Msgr. Ernest Graham, celebrated their Nuptial Mass. They initially made their home in Kansas City, MO and later in Prairie Village, KS. Lillian taught school for one year and then worked as a dietician at St. Joseph Hospital until their first child arrived.