Janet Roach Allen

Born in McCook, Nebraska on August 25, 1937, Janet was the elder daughter of Merle and Arlene Roach. She showed a gift for music and piano at an early age. Her mother would drive her from their home in Maywood to McCook each week to ensure that she was studying with the most knowledgeable instructors in the state. Janet graduated from Curtis High School and continued to the University of Nebraska at Lincoln, where she would earn a degree in Music Education and meet her future husband, Tandy, by whom she was preceded in death in 2021.

Tandy’s career in engineering took Janet and their two children, Michael and Kathryn, to Colorado, Florida, Texas, and finally, their beloved Kansas City. During these years, Janet taught music in the Richardson (TX) public school system and home piano lessons in Mission Hills, KS, and eventually earned a Master of Arts in Piano Performance from the University of Missouri Conservatory of Music. She would go on to become Musical Director at John Knox Retirement Village in Lee’s Summit, where she created an impressive array of musical groups that enriched the lives of countless seniors, many of whom who experienced the joy of performing for the first time under Janet’s professional, nurturing direction.

When not working, Janet involved herself in many community activities, most notably serving in the Kansas City Symphony League, which included a term as President. She was a member of the Women’s Committee of UMKC’s Conservatory of Music. She was also a long-time member of the Village Presbyterian Church, where she sang in the church choir.

Janet was a gregarious, outgoing person, enjoying weekly bridge games, dinner with friends and seeing the latest movies. After selling their house on Tomahawk Drive in 2018, Janet and Tandy became vibrant members of the independent living community at The Forum at Overland Park, where they celebrated their 62 years of marriage.

Janet is survived by her two children and their families: son Michael, wife Alison Jones, and grandson William Allen of Fairfield, Connecticut; and daughter Kathryn, husband Sorosh Ahmed, and granddaughter and grandson Alia and Sam Ahmed of Dallas, Texas; as well as cherished nieces, nephew, and cousins. In addition to Tandy, Janet was predeceased by her beloved sister, Kathleen Roach Carlin, of Atlanta, Georgia.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 4th in the sanctuary of Village Presbyterian Church in Prairie Village, Kansas. Streaming services available. The Reverend Rev. Sally S. Wright presiding.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to The Village Presbyterian Music Endowment, The Symphony League or UMKC Conservatory of Music.