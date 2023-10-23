  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Janet Roach Allen

August 25, 1937 – October 5, 2023

Overland Park, Kansas – Janet Roach Allen of Overland Park, Kansas passed away peacefully on October 5, 2023. She was 86.

Born in McCook, Nebraska on August 25, 1937, Janet was the elder daughter of Merle and Arlene Roach. She showed a gift for music and piano at an early age. Her mother would drive her from their home in Maywood to McCook each week to ensure that she was studying with the most knowledgeable instructors in the state. Janet graduated from Curtis High School and continued to the University of Nebraska at Lincoln, where she would earn a degree in Music Education and meet her future husband, Tandy, by whom she was preceded in death in 2021.