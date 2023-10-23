Jane Ella Birkholz

Janie was born and spent her life in the Kansas City area, graduating from Ruskin High School in 1957, and worked her first job at the original McLain’s Bakery. She had four children with her husband, LeRoy Birkholz of 19 years, and together Janie and LeRoy opened Ranchview Floral and Interiors, where she worked tirelessly for the business. When they later divorced, she opened Janie Birkholz Interiors, and loved decorating homes around Kansas City.

Janie also loved gardening and entertaining in her spare time, and there was always an extra plate for anyone who dropped by. She later met and married Paul Kannenberg and shared their love of the KC Chiefs and KC Royals. Janie loved spending time with a large group of lifelong friends – a unique and wonderful group of people – who traveled together and met often on a regular basis.

Throughout her life, she loved traveling with family and friends to places like Sanibel Island and the Lake of the Ozarks. Janie is preceded in death by her mother, Jane Ella Webb, her brother Ellis “Buddy” Webb, her sister Mary Garland, and her husband Paul Kannenberg. She is survived by her brother William “Bill” Webb (Barbara), children Paula Lurf, Kenny Birkholz (Cathy), Susie Birkholz, and Sally Rulifson (Erik); granddaughter Chrissy Birkholz (Ian Paulsen) and great-granddaughters Rowan, Vale, and Andi. She loved spending time with family and these children were the bright spot in her life.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Janie’s name may be made to the Harvesters Community Food Network www.harvesters.org. Memorial service will be held November 27th at 2:00 pm at the Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home, 14275 S. Black Bob Rd., Olathe, KS 66062. For those who cannot attend, Penwell-Gabel will provide a live streaming service www.PenwellGabelKC.com.