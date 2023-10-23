  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Jane Ella Birkholz

March 23, 1939 – October 11, 2023

Overland Park, Kansas – Jane “Janie” Ella Birkholz (Webb), 84, passed away peacefully on October 11, 2023, the way she lived her life – surrounded by family.

Janie was born and spent her life in the Kansas City area, graduating from Ruskin High School in 1957, and worked her first job at the original McLain’s Bakery. She had four children with her husband, LeRoy Birkholz of 19 years, and together Janie and LeRoy opened Ranchview Floral and Interiors, where she worked tirelessly for the business. When they later divorced, she opened Janie Birkholz Interiors, and loved decorating homes around Kansas City.