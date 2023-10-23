James D. Blackwell

August 10, 1925 — October 16, 2023

Prairie Village, Kansas — Jim was born in Topeka, Kansas on August 10, 1925 to parents Homer and Leone. He was an only child. His family moved to Kansas City when he was a baby, spending most of his youth growing up at 74th and Holmes. He attended Southwest High School graduating in 1942. He served in the Army during WWII as part of the 100th Infantry. He served on the front lines in both German and France laying communication lines under heavy enemy fire. He is the recipient of both a purple Heart and a Bronze Star. He was honorably discharged in late 1945. Because of his first-hand combat experience, he acted as advisor to Kansas artist Matt Kirby to assure the authenticity of Matt’s sculpture, “Final Tribute”. This sculpture was of a field cross, which marked a temporary grave on the battlefield with a fallen soldier’s rifle, helmet, and dog tags. Jim personally placed several field crosses during the war. The sculpture was placed in the year 2000 for the dedication of the National D-Day Memorial located in Bedford, VA.

Upon his return to the states, Jim attended the University of Missouri and UMKC, receiving a B.S. in Business Administration. After graduation, Jim began working in furniture sales with his father at Blackwell’s Wholesale Furniture, originally located for several years at 17th and Walnut in Kansas City, then moving a few blocks to its final location at 20th and Grand. Jim reconnected with his school sweetheart, Betty—this relationship started with milk and cookies in kindergarten during nap time!—and married on July 22, 1950. They had two children, Leigh and Donna, and remained married for 73 years. Jim loved to invite friends to dinner on a moment’s notice, which required Betty to instantly become a gourmet, short-order cook using whatever happened to be on hand. She was not a fan, but no one ever complained about their meal!