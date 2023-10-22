  Mike Frizzell  - Crashes

1 dead, 6 injured after multi-vehicle crash on I-435 near State Line

Traffic backed up on eastbound I-435 following a multi-vehicle crash Saturday evening. Image via KC Scout.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says one person was killed and six others injured after a crash on Interstate 435 early Saturday evening.

Troopers say the crash happened at about 5:55 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 435 about one-third of a mile west of State Line Road in Leawood.

According to the Highway Patrol’s crash log, three vehicles were stopped on the left shoulder, and traffic was slowing.