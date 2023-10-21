Your Community: Johnson County Library’s 8th annual Writers Conference

2023 is the year of the workshop at Johnson County Library’s annual Writers Conference. Now in its 8th year, the Conference will be held at the Central Resource Library Nov. 2-4 and is free to attend. Bring your pen. Bring your laptop. Bring your creativity and your drive. Be ready to write, revise and critique. Enjoy lectures on editing, grand openings, playwriting, classroom takeovers and many more, as well as a variety of drop-in activities.
The Library’s annual Writers Conference aims to give writers of all ages and experience levels the tools to get where they want and need to be. Attendees will listen to readings, network, and experience a variety of sessions and workshops from local and national writers.
The kickoff event on November 2 features poet and spoken word artist Joaquín Zihuatanejo, who will take attendees on a journey from barrio boy to teacher to world champion and eventually poet laureate. To learn more about the Conference presenters, you can read interviews on jocolibrary.org.
In preparation for the Writers Conference, you can enter the writing contest and check out the blog for writers. The Creative Writing Contest invites submissions of poetry, fiction, and essays. This fall’s theme is “Mind Changes,” whether big or small, write about something you’ve changed your mind about and why it matters. JoCoWrites is a monthly writing prompt where all submissions that address the prompt will get posted so you can find links to share on your socials for friends, family and strangers to enjoy. To learn more about these and more, check out the For Writers page.
Don’t miss your chance to elevate your writing—whether you’re a seasoned writer or just getting started, get registered for the Writers Conference today. There’s no cost to attend and with over 45 sessions to choose from, there’s something for everyone. For more information about the Writers Conference, presenters and a link to the full schedule, visit the Writers Conference page on jocolibrary.org.
Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom
