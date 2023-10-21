Your Community: Johnson County Library’s 8th annual Writers Conference

2023 is the year of the workshop at Johnson County Library’s annual Writers Conference. Now in its 8th year, the Conference will be held at the Central Resource Library Nov. 2-4 and is free to attend. Bring your pen. Bring your laptop. Bring your creativity and your drive. Be ready to write, revise and critique. Enjoy lectures on editing, grand openings, playwriting, classroom takeovers and many more, as well as a variety of drop-in activities.

The Library’s annual Writers Conference aims to give writers of all ages and experience levels the tools to get where they want and need to be. Attendees will listen to readings, network, and experience a variety of sessions and workshops from local and national writers.

The kickoff event on November 2 features poet and spoken word artist Joaquín Zihuatanejo, who will take attendees on a journey from barrio boy to teacher to world champion and eventually poet laureate. To learn more about the Conference presenters, you can read interviews on jocolibrary.org.