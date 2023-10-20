Here’s where you can find some early Halloween fun — or some non-spooky festivities, if that’s more your thing.

It’s officially almost Halloween, but Johnson Countians don’t have to wait another two weeks to break out the costumes. This weekend offers a range of spooky festivities across Johnson County, from hayrides and trick-or-treating to live music events.

Halloween Happenings in Merriam

Head to downtown Merriam this Saturday for some costumed fun. Festivities at Merriam Marketplace at 5740 Merriam Drive will entail games, candy, a photo booth and more.

The event will from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., and it’s free to attend. Show up in your favorite costume.

Midwest Tea Festival in Overland Park

For those looking for less scary pursuits, the annual Midwest Tea Festival at the Overland Park Convention Center may hit the spot.

This free event runs Saturday and Sunday, from from from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will feature dozens of vendors plying their wares and giving demonstrations on all things tea.

Trunk or Treat events around JoCo

It’s a quick and easy way to get lots of candy. Both Overland Park and Roeland Park are hosting “Trunk or Treat” events this Saturday, where participants can park and pass out candy from their vehicles.

Lenexa is also hosting a “Truck or Treat” the same day, where city service vehicles will be on hand to touch.

Night of the Living Farm at Deanna Rose

See Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead after dark in this annual spooktacular family event that runs the next two weekends, including this Friday and Saturday, from 5:30-9 p.m.

The “Night” includes haunted hayrides, a scarecrow maze, mad scientist experiments and more. Tickets are $15 for non-members.

Boo & Brew at Town Center Plaza

This event has treats for both kids and adults. The Boo & Brew fall festival hits Leawood’s Town Center Plaza Saturday afternoon from 3-6 p.m.

The complex’s shops will be open for door-to-door trick-or-treating, and parents can walk with an adult beverage. There will also be live music and other entertainments.