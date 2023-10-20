This weekend offers a range of spooky festivities across Johnson County, from hayrides and trick-or-treating to live music events. Photo via city of Overland Park Facebook page.
Happy Friday, Shawnee Mission!
It’s officially almost Halloween, but Johnson Countians don’t have to wait another two weeks to break out the costumes. This weekend offers a range of spooky festivities across Johnson County, from hayrides and trick-or-treating to live music events.
Here’s where you can find some early Halloween fun — or some non-spooky festivities, if that’s more your thing.
Halloween Happenings in Merriam
Head to downtown Merriam this Saturday for some costumed fun. Festivities at Merriam Marketplace at 5740 Merriam Drive will entail games, candy, a photo booth and more.
The event will from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., and it’s free to attend. Show up in your favorite costume.
Midwest Tea Festival in Overland Park
For those looking for less scary pursuits, the annual Midwest Tea Festival at the Overland Park Convention Center may hit the spot.
This free event runs Saturday and Sunday, from from from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will feature dozens of vendors plying their wares and giving demonstrations on all things tea.
Trunk or Treat events around JoCo
It’s a quick and easy way to get lots of candy. Both Overland Park and Roeland Park are hosting “Trunk or Treat” events this Saturday, where participants can park and pass out candy from their vehicles.
Lenexa is also hosting a “Truck or Treat” the same day, where city service vehicles will be on hand to touch.
Night of the Living Farm at Deanna Rose
See Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead after dark in this annual spooktacular family event that runs the next two weekends, including this Friday and Saturday, from 5:30-9 p.m.
I'm a native of Tulsa, Okla., but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1