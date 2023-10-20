SMSD News: Superintendent Dr. Michelle Hubbard named 2024 Kansas Superintendent of the Year

“Leaders who can calm the noise and make it real for the kids – that’s who we like to celebrate,” explained G.A. Buie, executive director of United School Administrators of Kansas. “Dr. Hubbard epitomizes what that goal is. The growth for everyone, the success for everyone, and helping everyone truly find their own way to shine.”

Award nominees underwent a multi-round selection process, which began with 16 candidates and culminated in individual interviews of three finalists. The interviews were conducted by a panel of five former Kansas Superintendents of the Year.

Dr. Michelle Hubbard, Shawnee Mission School District Superintendent, was named 2024 Kansas Superintendent of the Year by the Kansas Superintendent Association (KSSA). The news was first shared during an announcement ceremony earlier this week. Click here to view a video highlighting the announcement.

In naming Hubbard as the winner of this year’s award, the selection panel commended her for relentless dedication to student success, specifically noting her commitment to increasing student attainment of Market Value Assets (MVAs). MVAs are industry-recognized skills that can help students be prepared as they transition from high school to postsecondary education or the workplace.

Shawnee Mission School District has set the ambitious target that by 2030, 100% of students will graduate with an MVA. Dr. Hubbard’s leadership has been instrumental in driving significant progress in this area. Before 2021, fewer than 30% of students were graduating with an MVA. In 2021, this figure increased to 40%, and this past year rose to 47%. This year, the district goal is to have 60% of seniors graduate with an MVA.

Upon receiving the recognition, Dr. Hubbard expressed her gratitude.

“I am truly honored to be recognized by my peers for my work as Superintendent in the Shawnee Mission School District,” she expressed. “There are so many great superintendents in the state advocating for kids every single day; I feel so grateful to be included on this list. Every day I feel fortunate to come to work with the amazing students and staff in my community. I hope this recognition shines a spotlight on all the incredible work happening in Shawnee Mission and across the state to support student achievement and make our public schools great places to learn.”

Dr. Hubbard was appointed superintendent of the Shawnee Mission School District in 2021. Prior to becoming superintendent, Dr. Hubbard served for five years as the associate superintendent of leadership and learning and for a year as deputy superintendent. She was superintendent at the Turner School District for seven years.

As Kansas Superintendent of the Year, Dr. Hubbard will represent Kansas as a National Superintendent of the Year nominee. Finalists will be announced in January.

Shawnee Mission School District is the third largest school district in Kansas. The district serves students in Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade in 34 elementary schools, five middle schools, five high schools, and several educational centers. It has been consistently ranked among the finest school districts nationwide for its high student performance.

