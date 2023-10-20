  A message from the Shawnee Mission School District  - Sponsored posts

SMSD News: Superintendent Dr. Michelle Hubbard named 2024 Kansas Superintendent of the Year

Dr. Michelle Hubbard, Shawnee Mission School District Superintendent, was named 2024 Kansas Superintendent of the Year by the Kansas Superintendent Association (KSSA). The news was first shared during an announcement ceremony earlier this week.  Click here to view a video highlighting the announcement.

Award nominees underwent a multi-round selection process, which began with 16 candidates and culminated in individual interviews of three finalists. The interviews were conducted by a panel of five former Kansas Superintendents of the Year.

“Leaders who can calm the noise and make it real for the kids – that’s who we like to celebrate,” explained G.A. Buie, executive director of United School Administrators of Kansas. “Dr. Hubbard epitomizes what that goal is. The growth for everyone, the success for everyone, and helping everyone truly find their own way to shine.”