Shawnee Station shopping plaza now fully occupied — What’s coming in?

Bath & Body Works

Customers shop at the new Bath & Body Works location at Shawnee Station. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.

With three new businesses and more on the way, Shawnee Station shopping center is experiencing a slew of positive changes.

In addition to the opening of a new Five Below location, a new Bath & Body Works store and Twisted Sugar locations opened in the plaza just north of Shawnee Mission Parkway on both sides of Maurer Road.

“To have all the small shops and the big boxes filled, we’re pretty excited about it,” said Denise Ferro, a managing agent with Shawnee Station’s primary leaser Rubenstein Real Estate Co.

