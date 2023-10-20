Customers shop at the new Bath & Body Works location at Shawnee Station. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.
With three new businesses and more on the way, Shawnee Station shopping center is experiencing a slew of positive changes.
In addition to the opening of a new Five Below location, a new Bath & Body Works store and Twisted Sugar locations opened in the plaza just north of Shawnee Mission Parkway on both sides of Maurer Road.
“To have all the small shops and the big boxes filled, we’re pretty excited about it,” said Denise Ferro, a managing agent with Shawnee Station’s primary leaser Rubenstein Real Estate Co.
Bath & Body Works is known for its candles, soaps and scents
The popular retail chain opened in late September in the former Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh next to Beauty Brands.
The company is known for selling scented lotions, perfumes, body washes, hand soaps, candles and other pampering-at-home goodies.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1