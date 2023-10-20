  Kaylie McLaughlin  - 2023 Elections

WATCH: The Post’s forum for Overland Park City Council’s north wards

The Post hosted a forum Thursday for candidates running in contested races for seats in wards 1, 2 and 3 on the Overland Park City Council. Photo credit Leah Wankum.

Infrastructure, parks and recreation, and housing were some of the major topics of discussion at a candidate forum hosted by the Post Thursday evening at the Central Resource Library.

About 50 people attended, gathering in the library’s meeting room.

The forum featured six candidates vying for seats on the Overland Park City Council representing the northern portion of the city.

