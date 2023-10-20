Kathleen Ann Flaherty, age 98, of Lenexa, Kansas passed away on Monday, October 16, 2023.
A visitation for Kathleen will be held Wednesday, October 25, 2023 from 9:30 AM, followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 5500 Woodson Road, Mission, Kansas 66202. A committal service will immediately follow Mass in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Lenexa, Kansas.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mcgilleyhoge.com for the Flaherty family.
