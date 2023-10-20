Beneath all the costumes and makeup is an advocate for local anti-bullying efforts and charities that allow her to share her talent while she inspires and supports young people.

Growing up in the family business, Stilwell resident Amber Arnett-Bequeaith loves being known as “The Queen of Haunts.”

Arnett-Bequeaith started haunted attractions early

In 1975, her family started Full Moon Productions, which runs the haunted attractions Edge of Hell, The Beast, and Macabre Cinema in the West Bottoms in Kansas City, Missouri.

Working as a child at Edge of Hell, she said she used to sleep in the attraction’s grand coffin after spending the day dropping dead flowers on visitors’ heads.

“I would get tired and fall asleep and just sleep in my coffin until the end of the night,” she said.

Laying the foundation for her love of all things spooky, through the decades, Arnett-Bequeaith has made a name for herself as a performer and haunted attraction advocate in cities like Atlanta and Dallas.

“It’s my work in the industry the rest of the year that sets up the ‘Queen of Haunts.’ It’s my relentless pursuit in being very forward[-thinking] with safety and creativeness and tradition, and family entertainment for all of us,” she said.

The haunting business remains strong

At the Kansas City attractions, which started in 1975, the theme remains the same: The Edge of Hell sends visitors up to heaven before descending into infernal damnation. The Beast takes people on a journey through time in horror, from Jack the Ripper to present day.

In the almost 50 years that the attraction has been running, Arnett-Bequeaith said the industry has experienced numerous technological advancements. But everyone’s primal fears remain the same.

“What remains the same is physically experiencing [haunts] for yourself. So it’s a coming of age or a tradition,” she said.

Going beyond “The Queen of Haunts”

Inspired by her kids, who have attended schools in the Blue Valley School District, Arnett-Bequeaith said she wanted to use her talents to help young people.

In the past, she’s worked with Dream Factory Inc., to give terminally ill children a chance to experience the atmosphere of a haunted attraction. She also helped raise money for Variety, a children’s charity for kids with mobility issues, and Shepherd Center Atlanta, which rehabilitates people with spinal cord and brain injuries.

Her latest venture, the anti-bullying campaign Don’t Be A Monster, works alongside haunted attractions to provide free bullying prevention assemblies to schools across the United States.

The program has visited more than 1,100 schools, including in the Shawnee Mission School District.



“We have really had incredible breakthroughs at schools, where kids stand up and come forward and talk about situations that are happening to them,” she said. “It’s an incredible program and an incredible feeling to be a part of.”

Arnett-Bequeaith loves her connection with Johnson County

Through the years, Arnett-Bequeaith said people in Johnson County used to think it was weird she would travel to the West Bottoms at night for work.

“They all hoped I would return at night. They did have questions sometimes,” she said laughing. “But that was, really, because sometimes people just aren’t educated on what the West Bottoms was.”

In the decades since the haunted attractions began, Full Moon Productions has worked with local organizations to help improve the West Bottoms. In response, she said they’re seeing more businesses move in and people fall in love with it, much like her family did.

When she talks to people in her hometown, she said there’s fewer questions and more praise.

“I’m thrilled and I feel Johnson County does embrace [it],” she said.

