Shawnee Police say a woman is in critical condition after being struck by a moving vehicle on Shawnee Mission Parkway Friday morning.
In a statement, Shawnee Public Safety Information Officer Emily Rittman said Shawnee Police, Fire and Johnson County Med-Act ambulance units responded to reports of a crash just before 10 a.m. in the 12200 block of Shawnee Mission Parkway, just west of Quivira Road.
According to the initial investigation, Rittman said a driver struck the woman, who was on foot, and also crashed into three other vehicles, which were parked.
