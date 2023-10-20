Overland Park, Kansas – Carl O. Thomas died peacefully at the age of 88 in Overland Park, Kansas, on September 27, 2023, surrounded by his local family.

Carl and Susan, his wife of 60 years, lived in Pittsford, NY before moving to Overland Park. Carl is survived by his wife Susan; daughter Linda (Anthony); son Matthew (Alison) and their daughter Margo; and daughter Elaine (Pierre) and their children Nicolas and Sophia. A celebration of his life will be held on October 21.

