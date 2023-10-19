“I really appreciated the process of immersion. It’s just hands down the best way to learn a second language,” he said, noting that his Colombian cousins’ English was “amazing.”

It also had an unexpected advantage. “As I learned Spanish, my English also improved,” said Rondón, a native English speaker.

Andy Rondón of Overland Park entered the bilingual world as a college student abroad and on family visits to Colombia. Being immersed in Spanish and learning to be fluent “made a big impression on me,” he said.

But Rondón said he was unhappily surprised after buying a house in Overland Park. The Shawnee Mission School District turned out to be one of the few in the area that does not offer a dual language program for elementary age students. This was a concern for Rondón, who wants his 2-year-old son, Milo, to eventually reap those benefits.

So Rondón has been working for the better part of the past year to tell other parents about the benefits of dual language education. Bit by bit, supporters have emerged from among teachers and parents who hope to start a conversation with the district during its strategic planning process. In the meantime, they’ve set up a Facebook page to spread the word.

What’s a dual language program?

Dual language programs vary from school to school, but basically they revolve around an immersive experience in the chosen language, beginning with a child’s first years in school.

School officials can choose how much of the day is taught in the target language and how many classrooms will participate. For example, a school administration that chooses a 100% Spanish language program may teach all subjects in Spanish with the exception of English. One with a 50/50 program might keep more of the other subjects in English.

Although most area schools offer individual language courses in the higher grades, dual language programs are aimed at young learners. The students hear fluent teachers and speak in the language for the majority of the day.

For example, the Blue Valley School District offers a Chinese immersion program and is currently in the process of reviewing its operations and sustainability.

Dual language programs often begin with kindergarten and add a grade each year, said Elizabeth Ault, an English as a Second Language teacher at Shawnee Mission West who is helping with the effort.

Ault, who said she is speaking as a parent and not on behalf of the district, said it’s easier to learn a second language in elementary school, although language can be learned at any age.

Studies show many benefits to learning a second language

Proponents say there are cognitive benefits to learning a language in this way.

Some research studies show learning a second language improves neuroplasticity, lessens the effects of Alzheimer’s disease and supports creative thinking, Ault said.

Moreover, some students may also come across root words and pieces of other languages when studying in other classes, such as science and technology, she said.

David Smith, the chief communications officer for the Shawnee Mission District, talked enthusiastically about his family’s experience with the Foreign Language Academy in Kansas City, Missouri. Smith, who also was not speaking for the district, had two children who studied in Spanish for their entire nine years apiece at the academy.

He said he chose the school for its good reputation and native speakers. Because he also speaks Spanish, he recognizes the advantages of knowing a second language, he added.

A common fear among parents is that their children might struggle, Smith said, but, “it’s amazing how they pick it up.”

“Learning in more than one language does a lot in terms of creating connections in the brain,” he said. “A lot of people worry that trying to learn in two languages will be confusing. In fact the brain adapts and makes more connections, which essentially makes you smarter.”

Other districts – Olathe, Blue Valley, Kansas City, Kansas, and Kansas City, Missouri – offer dual language programs. Most are in Spanish, but there are also other languages including French and Mandarin on offer.

Bringing dual language learning to Shawnee Mission

Rondón said seeing all the benefits “really made me want to make it a reality here.” He’s made dual language a project for the past 10 months, giving presentations to parent teacher associations and others who will listen and gathering allies in the process.

The district hasn’t commented yet on the idea. Rondón and Ault hope to get administrators talking about the viability of starting a program when they begin their strategic planning sessions in December and January.

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.