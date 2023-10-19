  Roxie Hammill  - Shawnee Mission School District

Shawnee Mission families want district to start dual language immersion program

Andy Rondón family

The Rondón family. From left, Andy, Milo and Kellie. Photo courtesy Andy Rondón.

Andy Rondón of Overland Park entered the bilingual world as a college student abroad and on family visits to Colombia. Being immersed in Spanish and learning to be fluent “made a big impression on me,” he said.

It also had an unexpected advantage. “As I learned Spanish, my English also improved,” said Rondón, a native English speaker.

“I really appreciated the process of immersion. It’s just hands down the best way to learn a second language,” he said, noting that his Colombian cousins’ English was “amazing.”