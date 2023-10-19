There are just two Post fall candidate forums left in this municipal election season, and the second-to-last forum is set for tonight.

The forum Thursday night is the second of two scheduled events featuring Overland Park City Council candidates. This one is for candidates from the northern part of the city, in Wards 1, 2 and 3.

The forum begins at 7 p.m. and will take place at Central Resource Library, 9875 W 87th St., in Overland Park.

Every candidate in these contested races was invited to participate, which will be moderated by Post Editor Kyle Palmer.

In Ward 1, Councilmember Holly Grummert is challenged by Carol Merritt. In Ward 3, Councilmember Tom Carignan faces off with Richard Borlaza.

Newcomers Jameia Haines and Drew Mitrisin are running to replace Ward 2 Councilmember Paul Lyons, who is not seeking another term.

Additionally, Gregg Riess is running to replace Fred Spears in Ward 4, but he is running unopposed in November.

In case you missed it, the Post hosted a candidate forum Wednesday night for Wards 5 and 6.

After Thursday, the Post will host one more candidate forum next Tuesday for the Prairie Village City Council.

Community members can attend that forum in-person or watch on Facebook.

🗓 Public meetings Thursday

Johnson County Board of County Commissioners at 9:30 a.m. [ View agenda ]

🚀 Post’s top Wednesday stories

Other local news

Kansas prison workers fired for mocking inmate. The Kansas Department of Corrections has fired two workers and disciplined six others at the Topeka Correctional Facility for mocking a hurt inmate and denying her medical treatment for days. [ Kansas News Service ]

JCPRD to host annual “Cars in the Park” fundraiser. The Johnson County Park & Recreation District’s only yearly fundraiser will be held this Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Theatre in the Park location at Shawnee Mission Park. [ KCTV ]

Man pleads guilty to murder in teen’s shooting death. An Olathe man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the killing in 2019 of Ben Workman at an Overland Park apartment. [ Kansas City Star ]

📸 A thousand words

Pollinators enjoy a garden intended to attract them at Overland Park’s South Lake Park. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.