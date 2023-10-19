  Juliana Garcia  - Roeland Park

This JoCo city could be next to make rules for protecting mature trees

A tree off 55th and Linden streets in Roeland Park. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Roeland Park is taking the hot-button issue of tree preservation to the residents.

After a proposed ordinance that would have put new rules in place for removing trees failed by one vote at the Roeland Park City Council this summer, the city decided to seek resident input with neighborhood meetings in each ward.

Other neighboring cities like Fairway and Prairie Village have tree preservation ordinances already on the books, and have either modified or approved those policies in recent years in an attempt to preserve those suburb’s grown-out tree canopies.

👋 Hi! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and northeast Johnson County for the Shawnee Mission Post.

The work I do every day — from going to city council and planning commission meeting to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the more than 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.

A little bit about me and my background:

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.