The Post hosted a forum Wednesday for candidates running in contested races for seats in wards 5 and 6 on the Overland Park City Council. Photo credit Leah Wankum.
Economic development incentives, the ongoing comprehensive plan review and Overland Park’s property tax rate were some of the major topics of discussion at a candidate forum hosted by the Post on Wednesday evening at the Blue Valley Library.
About 70 people attended, gathering in the library’s meeting room.
The forum featured four candidates vying for seats on the Overland Park City Council representing the southern portion of the city.
What will be your biggest priority or priorities if elected or reelected to the city council over the next four years? [8:56]
Where do you fall on the spectrum between wanting to cut local taxes, relieve the tax burden of residents, at the same time making sure that city services are fully and adequately funded? [19:27]
Where do you fall in the debate on incentives? Is there a use for them? [32:45]
Did you personally vote for or against the ⅜ cent infrastructure sales tax measure? In your mind, is this a prudent way to fund ongoing street maintenance? Why or why not? [46:30]
How do you want to see a revised comprehensive plan envision the future of a changing Overland Park, especially in south Overland Park? What aspects of the city’s future should be prioritized, in your opinion, through this ongoing process? [59:35]
Please describe an experience, whether it be on the city council or not, that resulted in a compromise. How would you work toward compromise, if elected? [1:09:25]
Where do you get your campaign contributions from? If any potential conflicts of interest exist with who you’re receiving money from now, would that impact your votes, if elected? [1:14:44]
Closing statements. [1:21:57]
👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Overland Park for the Shawnee Mission Post.
The work we do every day — like going to city council meetings, covering community events and keeping tabs on local business developments — is only possible with the support of our subscribers. To our more than 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! 💙
I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1