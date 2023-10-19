  Juliana Garcia  - Mission

Mission approves tax breaks for proposed apartments off Johnson Drive

Mission apartment tax abatement

A rendering of the 58Nall apartment complex. Image via city documents.

An apartment project near downtown Mission is getting a tax break.

The Mission City Council on Wednesday, by a 6-2 vote, approved a tax abatement request from Mojo Built LCC, connected to Overland Park-based Moffit and Associates, for the 58Nall apartment complex. Councilmembers Ken Davis and Debbie Kring cast the dissenting votes.

Located just off 58th Street and Nall Avenue, the project calls for a three-story, 77-unit apartment building on the site of the former Sunflower Medical Group buildings.

👋 Hi! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and northeast Johnson County for the Shawnee Mission Post.

The work I do every day — from going to city council and planning commission meeting to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the more than 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.

A little bit about me and my background:

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.