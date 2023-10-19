  Lucie Krisman  - Leawood

See the two new historic murals coming to Leawood’s Ranch Mart North

Leawood Ranch Mart murals

What one of the historic murals coming to Ranch Mart North will look like. Image via city documents.

New historic artwork is on its way to Leawood’s Ranch Mart North shopping center at 95th Street and Mission Road.

The Leawood City Council on Monday approved two new murals highlighting the northern Leawood shopping center’s original look.

Hi! I'm Lucie Krisman, and I cover the city of Leawood and the Blue Valley School District for the Post.

Here's a little about me and my background:

I'm a native of Tulsa, Okla., but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.