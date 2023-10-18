  Andrew Gaug  - Shawnee

Solutions still unclear for troubled Shawnee intersection

Johnson Drive and Maurer Road Intersection

Vehicles wait at the intersection of Johnson Drive and Maurer Road as other cars drive by. File photo.

When it comes to the intersection at Johnson Drive and Maurer Road, Shawnee residents and the Shawnee City Council generally agree that it’s dangerous. But no one agreed on how exactly to make it safer.

At an Oct. 9 council committee meeting, city leaders and staff discussed potential solutions on how to improve traffic safety at the intersection. While city staff recommended addressing sight distance issues, residents argued it’s more of a speeding problem at the busy east-west corridor.

No action was taken, and the conversation was tabled to a future date.

