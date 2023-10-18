  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

What’s happening with old Prairie Village Macy’s? We may find out soon

A vacant Macy's department store at the Shops of Prairie Village.

A Prairie Village Macy's redevelopment groundbreaking is scheduled for next month, city officials say. Above, the vacant department store. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Some movement is headed to the old Macy’s site at the Shops of Prairie Village.

City officials on Monday announced First Washington Realty, the Maryland-based company that owns the retail complex, is tentatively scheduled to host a groundbreaking ceremony for the redevelopment project at the vacant department store on Nov. 16.

First Washington representatives did not respond to the Post’s request for comment for this story.

