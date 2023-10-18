87-year-old Overland Park author finalist for global book award

  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Overland Park

Anne Edmondson Barbour, an 87-year-old author who lives in Overland Park, was recently honored among some of the best writers in the world. 

Earlier this year, she was named a finalist for the 2023 Global Book Awards for her fourth novel, “From the Beginning.” The book, published last year, takes place in Nebraska, where a physical therapist named Nancy falls in love with her rodeo contestant and rancher patient despite a series of obstacles. 

Now, she’s working on her sixth novel, which she said could be the final installment in her contemporary romance series called Love Connections. 

