A sculpture called "Planting the Seeds," by Christopher Weed, located at Merriam Marketplace. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
The city of Merriam is working on a master plan to bring more public art to the city.
In August, the Merriam City Council unanimously approved a nearly $30,000 contract with Julia Dixon, a Massachusetts-based consultant, to help bring a public art master plan to life.
Now, the city is asking residents to take a 10-minute online survey to provide their vision for future Merriam art pieces.
The public art committee requested a master plan
Lauren Krivoshia, assistant to the city administrator, told the city council in late August that the public art committee reconvened in April as part of the city council’s goal to support public art.
Krivoshia said the public art committee thought a master plan would be helpful to guide its decisions.
This includes guidance for the selection and placement processes for new pieces of public art in Merriam, Krivoshia said.
Dixon brings 15 years of experience to Merriam
While Dixon has yet to lead a public art master plan project, the public art committee liked “her enthusiasm and authenticity,” according to city documents.
Dixon is a creative economy expert and is experienced in arts-driven economic development, according to city documents.
This means she spent time fostering relationships between artists, creative workers and community leaders “so that all might expand their capacity for economic stability and creative fulfillment.”
Dixon works with small or rural communities in particular.
“[The public art committee is] also excited for [Dixon] to bring a fresh perspective to recite the master plan, and feel like the community will get a final product that is truly unique to Merriam,” city documents say.
Take the online survey by Oct. 27
The city is asking residents to provide input on the public arts master plan through an online survey.
Jenna Gant, the city’s communications and engagement manager, told the Post via email that “the goal is to get residents’ thoughts, feelings and habits about current and future public art.”
Residents can take the approximately 10-minute survey online here.
I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.
