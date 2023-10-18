  Juliana Garcia  - Merriam

Merriam is creating a public art master plan — How to provide input

Merriam art

A sculpture called "Planting the Seeds," by Christopher Weed, located at Merriam Marketplace. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

The city of Merriam is working on a master plan to bring more public art to the city.

In August, the Merriam City Council unanimously approved a nearly $30,000 contract with Julia Dixon, a Massachusetts-based consultant, to help bring a public art master plan to life.

Now, the city is asking residents to take a 10-minute online survey to provide their vision for future Merriam art pieces.

