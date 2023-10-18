  Mike Frizzell  - Fires

Lenexa apartments heavily damaged by fire, no injuries reported

Lenexa fire trucks pour water from above onto a burning apartment building Tuesday night. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Firefighters from three Johnson County departments responded to an apartment fire in Lenexa on Tuesday night.

Police and firefighters were called to The Reserve Apartments, 9145 Renner Blvd., near Interstate 435 and 95th Street, just before 10 p.m.


The first police officer to arrive reported flames on the third floor as he rushed door-to-door to make sure everyone was evacuated.