Lenexa apartments heavily damaged by fire, no injuries reported

The first police officer to arrive reported flames on the third floor as he rushed door-to-door to make sure everyone was evacuated.

Police and firefighters were called to The Reserve Apartments, 9145 Renner Blvd., near Interstate 435 and 95th Street, just before 10 p.m.

Firefighters from three Johnson County departments responded to an apartment fire in Lenexa on Tuesday night.

Lenexa firefighters arrived and began attacking the fire from inside the building.

All fire crews were pulled out of the building after about 10 minutes as a second alarm was called to bring in additional firefighters and paramedics.

Flames tore through the roof of the building, and a chimney collapsed to the ground below.

With the second alarm, firefighters from Lenexa, Olathe and Shawnee all came to the scene.

Thousands of gallons of water poured down on the building from fire truck ladders.

After about an hour, most of the visible flames had been knocked down.

Crews stayed at the scene overnight to investigate the cause and watch for hot spots.

No injuries were reported.

It was not immediately clear how many people had been displaced from their homes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Check back with this report for updates as more details become available.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.