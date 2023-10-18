The Post is nearing the end of its fall candidate forum schedule — which continues this evening with a forum for candidates seeking seats on the Overland Park City Council in Wards 5 and 6, in the southern part of the city.

The forum begins at 6 p.m. and will take place at Blue Valley Library at 9000 W. 151st St.

All candidates in both of these contested races have been invited to participate, and the forum will be moderated by Post Editor Kyle Palmer.

Registration is not required for any of the forums, but you can let us know if you can make it by signing up on Facebook.

Following tonight, the Post will host two more forums, including another for the remaining Overland Park city council seats on Thursday and one for Prairie Village City Council candidates next Tuesday.

Community members are invited to attend the events in-person or watch them on our Facebook page, where they’ll be streamed live and archived.

🗓 Public meetings Wednesday

Overland Park Finance Administration and Economic Development Committee, 7 p.m. [View agenda]

Mission City Council, 7 p.m. [View agenda]

Proud Boys member from Olathe pleads guilty. An Olathe man associated with the far right group the Proud Boys pleaded guilty to obstruction of a joint session of Congress and threatening to assault a federal officer during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. [KCTV5]

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is releasing multiple new species of mussels into state rivers as part of ongoing efforts to help endangered aquatic species in the state. [Kansas Reflector]

This house in Mission got a shout out from for the city for its spooky decorations. Halloween is officially in full swing across Johnson County. Photo via city of Mission Instagram.