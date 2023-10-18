  Lucie Krisman  - JoCo Notes

JoCo Notes: Post hosting first of 2 OP city council forums Wednesday

Overland Park candidate forum

Overland Park City Hall. File photo.

Happy Wednesday, Shawnee Mission!

🌤 Today’s forecast: Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain. High: 70. Low: 51.

🚨 One thing to know

The Post is nearing the end of its fall candidate forum schedule — which continues this evening with a forum for candidates seeking seats on the Overland Park City Council in Wards 5 and 6, in the southern part of the city.

Hi! I'm Lucie Krisman, and I cover the city of Leawood and the Blue Valley School District for the Post.

My work reporting on local government and the local business community is made possible by the support of our subscribers. To the more than 7,000 of you who already subscribe: THANK YOU!If you aren't a subscriber yet, please support our work by trying one today — your first month is just $1

Here's a little about me and my background:

I'm a native of Tulsa, Okla., but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.