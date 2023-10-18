Inside JCPRD: Come out to see “Cars in the Park” event on Saturday

The event, which will take place from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Theatre in the Park parking lot in Shawnee Mission Park with a separate entrance at 7710 Renner Road, Shawnee, is a major annual fundraiser for JCPRD’s Special Olympics and Special Populations programs.

Check out a variety of amazing vehicles, have fun with food, raffles, and a DJ, all while supporting a great cause when the 13 th annual Cars in the Park car show takes place this Saturday, Oct. 21.

For spectators, admission to the show is free and concessions will be available. For participants in JCPRD’s Stormin’ Rangers Special Olympics Team and Special Populations social programs, the event is a major annual fundraiser.

“Currently, Cars in the Park is our only fundraiser for the year,” explained Special Populations Coordinator Lise Dujakovich. “Special Olympics Kansas is a non-profit organization, so the quality of our programming relies on this opportunity to benefit athletes and participants. It allows more people to join us for sports and activities. Proceeds also go toward athlete scholarships for those wishing to attend out-of-town state tournaments throughout the year.”

Dujakovich anticipates this year’s event will include a wide variety of vehicles from Model Ts to Model As, a ’58 Impala, Novas from the 70s, muscle cars, a KC Chiefs truck, imports, exotics, and maybe even some motorcycles as well. In all, 15 award categories are planned, including Best Import, Best 50s, Best 60s, Best 70s, Best Chevy, Cool Camaro, Best Corvette, Best Truck, Just Because It’s Cool, Best of Show, Best Motorcycle, Mighty Mustang, Mega Mopar, Best Ford, and Special Olympics Athletes’ Choice. Judging for the first 14 award categories is done only by those who have a vehicle entered in the car show. Award #15 is the Athletes’ Choice award. Special Olympics athletes browse the vehicles and choose their top three favorites. That number is narrowed down to the owner who will receive the coveted award.

Among items featured in a silent auction as part of the event are: an Arrowhead seat back signed by Frank Clark, a signed Clyde Edwards-Helaire jersey, University of Kansas basketball and football photo displays, a signed Ochai Agbaji photo, signed Alex Gordon card display, a Sporting KC plaque, and more.

“We have lots of dining experience gift cards to raffle, a 50/50 pot, silent auction of local sports memorabilia, a DJ, the Kids & Cars Kid Zone, Dream Team Car Club KC will be out with their exotic vehicles, and a wide variety of amazing vehicles on display,” Dujakovich said.

Raffle tickets cost $1 for one of $5 for six, but attendees are under no obligation to make a contribution, and may not be barred from participation if they do not make a contribution.

Food vendors for the event will be Sissy’s Mini Donuts and Barbwire BBQ. Starbucks will be providing coffee as well. There will be event t-shirts and ball caps for sale at the registration table.

Fun is a top takeaway Dujakovich wants visitors to get out Saturday’s event, while also bringing more awareness about what her program offers.

“Many are unaware that we have programming that is purely social for those over age 18, as well as 17 Special Olympic sports to participate in,” she said. “Participant support is providing social opportunities, the practice of social skills and boundaries, a format to learn about the benefits of healthy practices for mind and body, and exercise – so important to special populations.”

For anyone interested in entering the show, online vehicle registrations are full, but additional registrations will be taken on-site on the day of the event. All participants must be registered and on-site by noon to be judged. The fee is $35 per vehicle through the day of the show.