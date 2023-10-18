  A message from Johnson County Park and Recreation District  - Sponsored posts

Inside JCPRD: Come out to see “Cars in the Park” event on Saturday

Come out and have fun while supporting a great cause at the 13th annual Cars in the Park car show on Saturday, Oct. 21.

By David Markham

Check out a variety of amazing vehicles, have fun with food, raffles, and a DJ, all while supporting a great cause when the 13th annual Cars in the Park car show takes place this Saturday, Oct. 21.

The event, which will take place from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Theatre in the Park parking lot in Shawnee Mission Park with a separate entrance at 7710 Renner Road, Shawnee, is a major annual fundraiser for JCPRD’s Special Olympics and Special Populations programs.